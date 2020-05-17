Burundi’s opposition fears pandemic offers cover for skewing vote

Supporters on the opposition candidate campaigned on Sunday - AFP via Getty Images

The coronavirus pandemic put pay to most professional sports fixtures around the world - but one small African country refused to be cowed.

To the delight of British gamblers, Burundi’s premier league kept on playing. For the first time in their history, online bookmakers in the UK even provided real-time updates of games.

Burundi halted professional football on April 13, but not because of Covid-19: the football stadiums were being temporarily requisitioned for campaign rallies ahead of this Wednesday’s general election.

Since then, vast crowds have thronged the grounds to hear and cheer their candidates. The World Health Organisation (WHO) publicly questioned the wisdom of packing people into stadiums.

Last week, President Pierre Nkurunziza's government ordered the body’s top four representatives in the country to leave within 48 hours.

As Mr Nkurunziza’s spokesman explained, “Burundi is an exception because it is a country that has put God first.” This was why Burundi had only had 15 cases, according to the ruling party apparatchik Mr Nkurunziza has chosen to succeed him.

“The coronavirus is killing people everywhere else,” Gen Evariste Ndayishimiye, an ally of the president, told supporters at one stadium. “[But] do not be afraid. God loves Burundi.”

Not all Burundi’s opposition candidates are so convinced.

Some suggest that Mr Nkurunziza, who is said to be hoping to rule through his successor, has ignored advice to postpone the election because he can now hold a vote without any foreign observers to make a fuss about polling irregularities.

The president is no stranger to electoral controversy. His re-election to a constitutionally dubious third term in 2015 triggered violence from which the country is yet to recover.

Thousands died and half a million Burundians fled. Agathon Rwasa, the main opposition candidate, has said that the president has taken advantage of the absence of poll monitors to skew the election in the favour of the ruling party, the CNDD-FDD.

The electoral commission, which is stacked with ruling party members, has refused to release the electoral register, raising fears of fraud.

There are also reports that local chiefs, who also all belong the CNDD-FDD, have refused to give voter cards to known opposition supporters.

Meanwhile, rights groups allege that the ruling party’s feared youth wing, the Imbonerakure, has killed, raped, abducted and tortured members of the opposition.

The Burundian government certainly appears determined to keep out all foreign observers, even those shiest of controversy.

Although there was no question of European monitors coming to Burundi, the East African Community (EAC) suggested last month it might still send a small mission.

But 12 days before the election, the Burundian government told the EAC that its observers would have to quarantine for 14 days, meaning they would miss the poll.

The mission has since been scrapped. “I think [the Burundian government] does perhaps realise that there are certain advantages to pushing ahead in a context where the international community is not paying attention,” said Nic Cheeseman, a professor of democracy at the University of Birmingham.