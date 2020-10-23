Burt Bacharach, 92, talks ‘The Great Divide,’ upcoming election: ‘We have not seen anything in my lifetime like this’

When legendary songsmith Burt Bacharach came up the concept for his new social consciousness anthem “The Great Divide” about a year and a half ago, he wanted to pen a song “that didn't really take one side more seriously or more heavily that the other — didn’t lean to the left, didn’t lean to the right,” he tells Yahoo Entertainment. But now, in the lead-up to the presidential election, he is finally releasing the track, which was recorded with his current regular collaborator, Daniel Tashian, back in February after his tour was canceled due to coronavirus concerns. (“It seems like a long time ago, before the disease hit this country,” he sighs.) And while Bacharach says, “I believe this song is very poignant and very touching,” his neutral stance has admittedly changed.

“My point of view now certainly is different than it was eight months ago, or a year ago. When we did record it, I just made a statement about ‘the great divide.’ Would I have been more biting and one-sided later? Um, yeah,” Bacharach reveals, adding, “So many terrible things have happened… you write something a week ago, and a week later it's even more upsetting. I almost wish it were automatic to update a song.”

Bacharach, who describes himself as “a true believer in science,” says he recorded “The Great Divide” during “a real nervous time” of climate change and COVID fears, out of concern for his children’s and grandchildren’s future. “I just want them to have a life, for them to breathe clean air. I mean, we've got to do something. These are the things I fear when California is burning,” he explains. “I love my kids. I wouldn't want them to have a life in a country that is shattered. We must put it back together. So, hopefully this song jolts people and seems to resonate.”

As one of the most celebrated and successful pop songwriters of all time, Bacharach’s music has indeed resonated during different difficult junctures in American history. “What the World Needs Now Is Love,” which he co-wrote with Hal David in 1965, “has had a double-life, you might say,” says Bacharach. “It certainly had a life back then with Vietnam, but then it had a renewal, another chance to breathe.” That song has been covered over the years by such artists as Luther Vandross, Aimee Mann, and even this year by his longtime friend and muse Dionne Warwick, as a tribute to frontline healthcare workers on The Masked Singer Season 3 finale. In 2016, “What the World Needs Now Is Love” was also recorded as an all-star charity single to raise money for the LGBT Center of Central Florida, in the wake of the Pulse nightclub shooting in Orlando.

Another one of Bacharach’s most beloved compositions, “That’s What Friends Are For,” which he co-wrote with then-wife Carole Bayer Sager, also became an anthem of hope and an all-star charity single for the LGBTQ community, when Warwick recorded it with Gladys Knight, Elton John, and Stevie Wonder to raise more than $3 million for American Foundation for AIDS Research exactly 35 years ago — at a time when much of the government and mainstream media was still ignoring the disease.

“There was so much denial and non-acceptance of the unknown, with the AIDS thing, and that was brutal,” Bacharach recalls. “I'm really proud of that song. I'm proud that we wrote it. I'm proud that it became what it did become.” He does see the parallels between the AIDS epidemic of the mid-’80s and the COVID denial of 2020, but he also notices the common thread between “What the World Needs Now Is Love,” “That’s What Friends Are For,” and “The Great Divide”: a message about the importance of kindness, something that seems to be lacking in society right now. At 92, Bacharach says the upcoming presidential election is the most important one in his lifetime, and while he’s concerned that Trump will “do anything and everything to steal it,” he believes that Democratic candidate Joe Biden can help restore a sense of compassion and heal America’s great divide.

“We've got to try to make something work, where it functions that both sides can get together. And I think there's a chance, a very good chance, with Biden and Harris, to have some civility and be able to hear a voice from the doctors who’ve been muzzled,” Bacharach begins. “Fauci has been muzzled. From the time [the Trump administration] started making up numbers, that's very, very, very dangerous. What Trump has done is very, very dangerous, urging people not to wear a mask. You cannot lie as a president. You cannot fix the numbers, play with the information.