Burst water main floods residential road in Camden

A water main has burst in Camden causing a residential street to be flooded with water.

The LondonFire Brigade was called at 2.50am on Saturday following reports of flooding.

Up to 60 firefighters were called to the incident which occurred on Belsize Road, Camden, the London Fire Brigade (LFB) said.

The LFB said a 42-inch water main had burst causing up to 50cm of water across an area of 800 metres. Due to this, 20 people have been moved to upper floors of properties for safety.

Deputy Assistant Commissioner Andy Williams, who is at the scene, said: “Around 20 people have been moved to upper floors of properties.

“There are significant road closures in place and we’re asking people to avoid the area where possible.

“The water authority are working to isolate the burst water main and firefighters are expected to remain on scene for a number of hours.

“Crews are using flood barriers and a high volume pumping unit to divert flood water. A rest centre has been set up for affected residents at Swiss Cottage Leisure Centre.”

As of 8am, the incident was still ongoing with crews from West Hampstead, Kentish Town, Euston, and North Kensington at the scene.

Due to the incident, Thames Water has said properties in the NW2, NW6, NW8 and NW10 postcodes may experience low pressure or no water at all.

Teams are at the scene and working to resolve supply issues.

A rest centre has been established at the nearby Swiss Cottage library in order to provide support for those affected.