Burst of snow opens up 2022 across southern Ontario

It may have taken awhile for some people, but a passing system made the first weekend of 2022 a snowy one.

Some 5-10 cm fell across parts of southern Ontario, lasting through late Sunday for some eastern areas as the system exited the province. Temperatures have dipped somewhat as well, so much of it has stuck so far, and despite a brief mid-week warmup, there's the chance of more snow in a few days.

In the meantime, enjoy these shots of the snow gathered from Twitter.

Thumbnail photo courtesy Greg Salsman, Toronto, Ont.