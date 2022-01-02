Burst of snow opens up 2022 across southern Ontario
It may have taken awhile for some people, but a passing system made the first weekend of 2022 a snowy one.
Some 5-10 cm fell across parts of southern Ontario, lasting through late Sunday for some eastern areas as the system exited the province. Temperatures have dipped somewhat as well, so much of it has stuck so far, and despite a brief mid-week warmup, there's the chance of more snow in a few days.
In the meantime, enjoy these shots of the snow gathered from Twitter.
9.5 cm at noon today January 2, 2022 in Streetsville/Riverview Mississauga. @ECCCWeatherON #onstorm pic.twitter.com/QgdYzeCasZ
9.5 cm at noon today January 2, 2022 in Streetsville/Riverview Mississauga.
— Khaled Abuosbeh 🇨🇦 (@kabuosbeh)
A winter wonderland today. We got 9.8cm of snow as of 1pm #grimsbyon #onstorm #onwx 📷❄️☃️ https://t.co/mWm0We6HEO pic.twitter.com/pdh2kgbm01
A winter wonderland today. We got 9.8cm of snow as of 1pm
— Kerry LH💫 (@weatherandsky)
onstorm just a coating of snow this morning, I'm averaging 2 cms with drifts of 3-4 cms. pic.twitter.com/lasARGKCW9
just a coating of snow this morning, I'm averaging 2 cms with drifts of 3-4 cms.
— Carlos (@Lulami9)
Mum took me and my #bestie Black Ice on a hike in the snow today! #springerspaniel #gsd #dogsoftwitter #goodgirls #onstorm pic.twitter.com/g0nsEtb2zw
Mum took me and my #bestie Black Ice on a hike in the snow today!
— River Blue 🐾 (@RiverBlue2019)
What better way to start Sunday than to take these two to go play in the snow. #germanshepherd #gsd #ONStorm pic.twitter.com/qzB8h2SivY
What better way to start Sunday than to take these two to go play in the snow.
— Mike 🇨🇦 (@lethbridge)
A goldfinch enjoying the snow this morning.Colborne, Ontario#onwx #onstorm@StormHour @weathernetwork pic.twitter.com/bDNcIAP0R5
A goldfinch enjoying the snow this morning.
Colborne, Ontario
— Chris Knox Photography (@ChrisKnoxPhotog)
So much snow!! #onwx #onstorm pic.twitter.com/h1K2FPXFoi
So much snow!!
— alluringstorms 🇨🇦 (@alluringstorms)
Standing out in the middle of County Road 9 for ten mins and not one car. This pic makes it look light but it is very dark and quiet out there. #CountryLife #Onstorm #pretty pic.twitter.com/ugCedVrVew
Standing out in the middle of County Road 9 for ten mins and not one car. This pic makes it look light but it is very dark and quiet out there.
— Dan (@midtownexpress)
Sarnia at 711pm. A few cm down already. @ECCCWeatherON #onstorm pic.twitter.com/4pKP9X7gc8
Sarnia at 711pm. A few cm down already.
— Mike (@205mph)
The rapid onset of snowfall added a great vibe to my first photo walk of #2022NewYear #onstorm #Toronto pic.twitter.com/btyilOl8y4
The rapid onset of snowfall added a great vibe to my first photo walk of
— Corné Van Hoepen (@Cvanhoepen)
Sky looked like an oncoming storm, 3pm Waterloo ON jan 1#onstorm#onwx#WeatherUpdate #WeatherWatchers @CloudAppSoc #ShareYourWeather @gneissweather @alluringstorms @doltasaur pic.twitter.com/JiB1sDWHxD
Sky looked like an oncoming storm, 3pm Waterloo ON jan 1
— Timothy Ponepal (@TJsupercell)
Thumbnail photo courtesy Greg Salsman, Toronto, Ont.