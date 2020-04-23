Burrelles Announces Strategic Corporate Partnership with Awario to Enhance Social Media Services for Clients

Leading media data intelligence firm partners with social listening and analytics firm to bolster existing platform, expand offerings

FLORHAM PARK, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / April 23, 2020 / Media data intelligence firm Burrelles announced a strategic partnership with social media listening and analytics company Awario, the latest in a rapid series of partnerships with industry leaders that have deepened Burrelles' client offerings and allowed the firm to seamlessly integrate new tools into its existing platform.

"As we continue to provide first-in-class media monitoring and data intelligence services to our clients, we are also identifying opportunities to amplify the value of our platform," said Cathy Del Colle, president at Burrelles. "Awario's offerings fill a critical niche for public relations and marketing practitioners who want scalability for a variety of client needs, and this partnership is a positive move towards our goal to become a one-stop media intelligence shop for our clients."

Founded in 1888, Burrelles provides a wide range of products and services that combine expert analysis and sophisticated technology applied to proprietary data covering the national media landscape. Awario, launched in 2015, empowers its clients with a robust suite of social media listening tools, analytics, and competitive intelligence, crawling through more than 13 billion websites to deliver 37 million mentions daily. The partnership will provide Burrelles clients access to Awario's toolkit via Burrelles' platform and will significantly advance the firm's efforts to provide differentiated and scaled pricing models for its service offerings.

"We are excited to form a partnership with Burrelles - a company with 132 years' history of excellence in media monitoring," said Aleh Barysevich, founder of Awario. "We are convinced that by combining Awario's social listening capabilities with Burrelles' media monitoring service, we'll be able to deliver a one-of-a-kind solution for customers in terms of depth of coverage and analytics."

About Burrelles

Founded in 1888, Burrelles is one of the most trusted and credible partners in the media data services industry. Combining sophisticated technology with specialized expert analysis, Burrelles' new technologies and expanded product portfolio provide a simple, seamless and personalized connection to media data across all of today's channels. Its comprehensive suite includes media monitoring, communication tools, in-depth customized reporting, analytical research, publishing, data services, and professional services. With unparalleled expertise and industry insights drawn from 132 years of relentless innovation and dedicated client service, Burrelles takes media data beyond automation. For more information, visit https://burrelles.com/.

About Awario

Launched in 2015, Awario is a social listening tool that gives brands access to data that matters to their business: insights on their customers, market, and competitors. Its mission is to make social listening, social media analytics, and competitive intelligence affordable for businesses of any size, and the firm seeks to empower their clients to make decisions based on data about their market and customers. Its signature toolkit combines non-stop social media and web monitoring services with a suite of powerful analytics tools, including reach and sentiment analysis. In addition, Awario's scalable pricing model ensures that both small and large businesses alike have the tools they need to understand both the media and their customer base. For more information, visit https://awario.com/.

Media Contact:

Julia Wakefield

Rubenstein Public Relations

jwakefield@rubensteinpr.com

212.805.3021

SOURCE: Burrelles





