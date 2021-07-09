Burrell Resources Closes $800,000 Initial Public Offering and Listing on the CSE

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 9, 2021 / Burrell Resources Inc. (CSE:BURY) (the "Company") is pleased to announce it has completed its initial public offering (the "IPO") and listing on the Canadian Stock Exchange ("CSE"). The IPO consists of 5,333,333 common shares at a price of $0.15 per common share for gross proceeds of $800,000. The Company's common shares were listed and are expected to commence trading on the CSE under the symbol "BURY" on July 12, 2021. PI Financial Corp. (the “Agent”) acted as agent for the Offering and received a cash commission of 8% from the sale of common shares and a cash corporate finance fee.

Additional information on the Company and the IPO can be found in the Company's final prospectus dated May 14, 2021, as filed under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. No securities regulatory authority has either approved or disapproved of the contents of this news release. The common shares have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “U.S. Securities Act”) or any state securities laws. Accordingly, such securities may not be offered or sold within the United States unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws, or pursuant to exemptions from the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws. This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities of the Company in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

About Burrell Resources

Burrell Resources is a discovery-focused gold explorer with a proven team and an exploration portfolio in northeastern Nevada, USA. More information about Burrell Resources can be found at www.burrellresources.com.

For more information please contact:

Patrick McGrath, CEO

1-832-499-6009

pmcgrath@burrellresources.com

Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements as well as historical information. Readers should not rely on information in this summary for any purpose other than for gaining general knowledge of Burrell Resources Inc. ("Burrell", or the “Company”). Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the commencement of trading of the Company's common shares on the CSE. The words 'potential,' 'anticipate,' 'significant,' 'forecast,' 'believe,' 'estimate,' 'expect,' 'may,' 'project,' 'plan' and similar expressions are intended to be among the statements that identify forward-looking statements. Although Burrell believes that its expectations as reflected in any forward-looking statements, are reasonable, such statements involve risks and uncertainties and no assurance can be given that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates, opinions or other factors should change.

