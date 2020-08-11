Burrage: I've got Konta in my sights after UK Pro Series Classic Week

Burrage reckons the gap between her and Konta is closing after her memorable triumph at the Battle of the Brits

Johanna Konta lost her first match back on the WTA Tour and Jodie Burrage says she’s closing the gap on the world No.15, writes Will Jennings.

The British No.1 was inhibited by heart palpitations against Marie Bouzkova in the Lexington Open and succumbed to a straight sets defeat, with rival Burrage watching on ahead of her win at the UK Pro Series Classic Week.

Burrage beat Emily Appleton 6-4 6-4 in Weybridge - the same score Konta lost by - and came into the event with momentum, having stunned both Konta and world No.147 Harriet Dart at the Battle of the Brits.

Burrage says she overestimated the gulf in quality between her and Konta and reckons that win in Roehampton was a ‘game-changer’ for her prospects going forward.

Two from two for @jodieburrage! 🏆🏆



Another win in Weybridge for the Week One qualifier, beating @ejappleton14 6-4 6-4 👊



Will she be the player celebrating once again on Sunday? pic.twitter.com/3FJQQq3vq5 — ukprotennis (@ukprotennis) August 11, 2020

“But I played her at the Battle of the Brits and ended up beating her. I also beat Harriet and I hadn’t really played those girls before, so I think I perceived myself not as good as I was.

“It actually gave me a lot of confidence and showed me what I can do and where my level could go. I’ve still got a lot to learn to get to where they are but I don’t think it’s too far away for me.

“I do think it was a bit of a game changer - I would never get a chance normally to play her so to get that chance and show how I can play definitely gave me a lot of confidence.”

Burrage is one of 24 leading players duelling it out in the widely-billed Premier League of tennis at Weybridge, competing against a glittering array of talent including Dart, Eden Silva and Naomi Broady in the women’s draw and James Ward, Liam Broady and Anton Matusevich in the men’s.

The innovative format was devised by Andy Murray’s coach, Jamie Delgado, with players on Classic Week being split into two boxes of six ahead of finals weekend on August 15th and 16th.

View photos Liam Broady was jubilant after making it two wins from two in Weybridge More

Liam Broady was thrilled to pick up his second win of the week but was in no mood to go mad celebrating - with chicken and rice on the menu for dinner.

The Stockport star, who reached the second round at Wimbledon in 2015, toppled Alastair Gray 10-7 in a super tie-break to follow up his triumph against Mark Whitehouse on Monday.

The round robin system fosters and intensive environment and the 26-year-old was looking forward to a well-deserved refuel before the business end of the week.

“Seven matches in a week, you have to chill out otherwise you’ll be fried, so no fun for me and just rice and chicken for dinner!” he laughed.

“Some people probably prefer having more time to rest and recuperate but I’ve always found value in competing, so seven matches a week no matter what I absolutely love.

“It’s important to have the third-set super tie-break as well because otherwise it would be a bit too much tennis!”

It went to a second set tie-break, but @NaomiBroady gets over the line to continue her winning start!



Emily Arbuthnott battled well but it's the week two winner who prevails in Classic Week! 🙌 pic.twitter.com/QDHpL3VSPb — ukprotennis (@ukprotennis) August 11, 2020

Ward won his super tie-break on Monday and was another player in the men’s draw to make it two out of two, as he beat Arthur Fery 7-6 6-2 to send out a further statement to his rivals.

Luke Johnson made amends for his first day defeat with a win over Henry Patten, while there were also triumphs for Ryan Peniston and Matusevich over Julian Cash and Whitehouse.

And there was a late night epic in the men's singles to round off the evening, as the experienced Dan Cox toppled Billy Harris 10-6 in his super tie-break to win the final match of the day.

Story continues