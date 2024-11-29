Burns scores 16 points, Tynes adds 14 with 13 assists and Maine beats Elon 69-56 in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Quion Burns scored 16 points, Kellen Tynes added 14 points and a career-high 13 assists and Maine beat Elon 69-56 on Friday in the Cathedral Classic Invitational.

Burns also grabbed five rebounds and Tynes had seven steals for the Black Bears (4-3). Killian Gribben shot 6 of 6 from the field to finish with 13 points.

TK Simpkins led the way for the Phoenix (3-3) with 21 points, six rebounds and two steals. TJ Simpkins added 10 points and five assists for Elon. Sam Sherry also put up eight points, eight rebounds and two blocks.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press