Burns hits century for Italy in 2026 T20 World Cup qualifier

Joe Burns' best score in Tests was 180 against Sri Lanka in Canberra in February 2019 [Getty Images]

Former Australia Test opener Joe Burns hit a century from 52 balls to help Italy beat Romania in a 2026 T20 World Cup qualifier.

Italy won by 160 runs, with Burns making 108 not out off 55 balls overall.

Burns, who is eligible to play for Italy through his mother's heritage, struck four sixes and 12 fours.

The Italians must wait to discover their opponents in the next round, the Europe Qualifier, to be held next year.

The 34-year-old Queenslander hit three centuries in 23 Tests for Australia between 2014 and 2020.

Italy, who finished third in European qualifying to miss out on a spot at the 2024 T20 World Cup, were captained by former Hampshire, Middlesex and Northamptonshire all-rounder Gareth Berg.

After posting 244-4 off 20 overs, Italy dismissed Romania for 84 with Burns claiming two catches.

The 2026 T20 World Cup in Sri Lanka and India will feature 20 teams, with 12 automatic qualifiers and eight teams who qualify through regional events.