Burnley vs Tottenham: Premier League prediction, TV channel, live stream, team news, start time, h2h, odds

Tottenham will be looking to bounce back from the disappointment of last weekend's dramatic finale against West Ham when they travel to Turf Moor to meet Burnley tonight.

Spurs blew a three-goal lead late on at home to the Hammers, with Manuel Lanzini's stoppage-time screamer earning the Hammers a remarkable draw.

Jose Mourinho shuffled his pack for the Europa League victory over LASK on Thursday night, with Gareth Bale and Vinicius Jr. making their first starts since their summer arrivals.

Sean Dyche's side, meanwhile, finally picked up their first point of the season when drawing 0-0 with newly-promoted West Brom last weekend.

Date, time and venue

Burnley vs Tottenham is scheduled for an 8pm BST kick-off on Monday, October 26, 2020.

The match will be behind closed doors at Turf Moor with no fans due to be present due to government guidelines regarding coronavirus.

How to watch

TV channel: Burnley vs Tottenham will be shown live on Sky Sports' Main Event, and is available via Now TV.

Live stream: Sky Sports subscribers can stream the match online via SkyGo and the SkyGo app.

Team news

Harry Kane and Tanguy Ndombele were among those given the night off against LASK and are expected to come straight back into the line-up, while Jose Mourinho must decide whether to hand Gareth Bale another start or restore Stephen Bergwijn to the XI.

In defence, Ben Davies could keep his place at left centre-back after an impressive midweek display.

Prediction: Burnley 0-3 Tottenham

Burnley's poor start to the season is unlikely to get better here, with Spurs in rampant form and Kane even having had the luxury of a rare midweek rest. Easy away win.

Head to head (h2h) history and results

Burnley were on the end of a 5-0 hammering at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium last season but fared better in this fixture, earning a 1-1 draw at home.

However, the Clarets have beaten Spurs just once in their last 12 meetings.

Betting odds and tips

Burnley to win: 5/1

Tottenham to win: 5/8

Draw: 7/2

Odds courtesy of Betfair Exchange. Click here to find out more.

We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Evening Standard.

This weekend get a £10 free bet with Betfair, when you bet £10 on a Same Game Multi on the Premier League.

Terms: Min £10 Same Game Multi bet on any EPL match this Fri - Sun. Free bet valid for 72 hours, awarded at bet settlement. Excludes cashed out bets. T&Cs apply.