Burnley vs Tottenham: Prediction, kick-off time, team news, TV, live stream, h2h results, odds today

Tottenham this afternoon look to bounce back from their first defeat of the season as they travel to face Burnley.

Ange Postecoglou made nine changes for the midweek trip to Fulham in the Carabao Cup and it proved costly, as Spurs were knocked out in a major blow to their hopes of ending the long wait for silverware.

A much stronger side will be named at Turf Moor, with Tottenham one of six sides unbeaten in the Premier League going into the fourth weekend of fixtures.

Burnley have only played twice and are still waiting for their first point back in the top-flight, after defeats at home to Man City and Aston Villa.

(Getty Images)

Date, kick-off time and venue

Burnley vs Tottenham is scheduled for a 3pm BST kick-off on Saturday, September 2, 2023.

The match will take place at Turf Moor.

Where to watch Burnley vs Tottenham

TV channel and live stream: In the UK, the game will not be televised live due to the 3pm Saturday blackout for football games.

Live blog: You can still follow all the action on matchday via Standard Sport’s live blog, with expert analysis from Dan Kilpatrick at the ground.

Burnley vs Tottenham team news

Burnley were handed a triple injury blow in their Carabao Cup win over Nottingham Forest, with Vitinho, Aaron Ramsey and Hjalmar Ekdal all forced off.

Anass Zaroury remains suspended after his red card on the opening night of the season and Jordan Beyer is set to miss out again with injury.

The likes of James Maddison and Yves Bissouma can be expected to return to the Tottenham starting lineup, but Ryan Sessegnon and Rodrigo Bentancur remain long-term absentees.

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg should be involved after his transfer deadline day move collapsed whereas new signing Brennan Johnson has not been registered in time for this game.

James Maddison is expected to return to the side at Turf Moor (AFP via Getty Images)

Burnley vs Tottenham prediction

Much was expected of Burnley after their superb season in the Championship to win the title, but they have conceded six goals in their first two Premier League games and struggled so far.

Story continues

The return of Tottenham’s first-team stars should see them produce a more impressive showing than in the Carabao Cup, with Postecoglou’s side expected to pick up all three points.

Tottenham to win, 3-1.

Head to head (h2h) history and results

Burnley wins: 42

Tottenham wins: 52

Draws: 28

Burnley vs Tottenham match odds

Burnley: 13/5

Tottenham: 4/5

Draws: 21/10

Odds via Betfair (subject to change).