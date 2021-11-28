Burnley vs Tottenham postponed due to heavy snow

Snow is cleared from the pitch before the Premier League match at Turf Moor, Burnley (PA)

Tottenham’s Premier League match at Burnley has been called off due to “adverse weather conditions”.

Turf Moor was hit by heavy snowfall on Sunday, and despite attempts to clear the pitch, the fixture was abandoned approximately 45 minutes before the scheduled 2pm GMT kick-off.

“We can confirm that today’s match against Burnley has been postponed due to adverse weather conditions,” read a tweet from Tottenham’s official account.

Both teams had announced their line-ups for the fixture at 1pm, despite uncertainty around whether the game would go ahead.

The match is expected to be rescheduled, though no announcement has yet been made as to when it could take place.

In their most recent outing, Tottenham suffered an embarrassing 2-1 loss to Mura in the Europa Conference League on Thursday, while Burnley drew 3-3 with Crystal Palace in the Premier League last Saturday.

Following their defeat by Mura, Spurs’ new head coach Antonio Conte admitted that his team’s “level” is “not so high”.

