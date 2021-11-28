Burnley vs Tottenham live stream: How can I watch Premier League game on TV in UK today?

(ES Composite)

Tottenham travel to Burnley on Sunday to finish off a busy week of action.

While these are still early days in the Antonio Conte era, Spurs hit a new low on Thursday night after crumbling to defeat away at NS Mura in the Europa Conference League.

Still, as disappointing as that was, Conte’s appointment could still sway things in Spurs’ favour in terms of the race to finish in the top four come the end of the season and a win at Turf Moor would take them into sixth and just a point behind bitter rivals Arsenal.

Having made a raft of changes in midweek, Conte will surely return to some of the more familiar faces in what is always a strong battle against Sean Dyche’s men.

How can I watch Burnley vs Tottenham on TV in UK today?

TV channel: The game will not be broadcast in the UK.

LIVE coverage: You can, however, follow every kick through Standard Sport’s LIVE blog with Dan Kilpatrick reporting live from Turf Moor.

