Burnley vs Tottenham LIVE! Premier League match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction today

Burnley vs Tottenham - LIVE!

Antonio Conte will hope to continue his strong start to life back in the Premier League as Spurs visit Turf Moor today.

The former Chelsea boss’ sheer show of personality was a vital factor in last weekend’s rousing comeback win over Leeds that followed an opening draw at Everton.

However, Conte has been left in no doubt as to the amount of work that still needs to be done at Tottenham after a fringe side were embarrassed by Slovenian minnows NS Mura in the Europa Conference League.

The Italian made nine changes for that match on Thursday and will be expected to reverse those in Lancashire this afternoon with his second-string having failed to impress in the slightest.

18th-placed Burnley have only won one of their last 12 league meetings against today’s opponents and are on a run of just one victory in 15 overall, though their fortunes have begun to turn of late with one win and three draws during a four-match unbeaten streak.

Follow Burnley vs Tottenham with Standard Sport’s LIVE blog, featuring expert analysis from Dan Kilpatrick!

Burnley vs Tottenham latest news

Kick-off time: 2pm GMT, Turf Moor

How to watch: Highlights on Match of the Day 2

Tottenham team news: Conte to reverse Mura changes

Burnley team news: No Barnes, Tarkowski or Westwood

Prediction: Burnley 0-1 Tottenham

11:59 , George Flood

The snow is falling at Turf Moor, where it looks absolutely freezing.

Something to keep an eye on as the pitch starts to get blanketed.

Burnley vs Tottenham prediction

11:56 , George Flood

While Turf Moor does have a reputation for being a difficult place to go, top-six (or at least so-called ones) teams have largely enjoyed strong success there in recent years.

Tottenham to win 1-0.

Burnley team news

11:52 , George Flood

As for Burnley, striker Ashley Barnes faces weeks on the sidelines with a tear to his thigh.

Ashley Westwood and James Tarkowski are both suspended today, while strikers Matej Vydra and Jay Rodriguez are expected to undergo late fitness tests.

Dale Stephens will likely need a little more time before making his return to action.

Tottenham team news

11:49 , George Flood

Conte made nine changes for Thursday’s trip to Slovenia and seems likely to reverse them all after such a horror show.

The Italian revealed this week that defender Cristian Romero’s hamstring injury suffered on international duty with Argentina is “serious”, while compatriot Giovani Lo Celso remains a big doubt.

Oliver Skipp is back from suspension, though young Dane Scarlett (ankle) is still sidelined.

Predicted Tottenham XI: Lloris; Tanganga, Dier, Davies; Emerson, Hojbjerg, Skipp, Reguilon; Lucas, Kane, Son.

How to watch Burnley vs Tottenham

11:43 , George Flood

Today’s game will not be broadcast live on television in the UK.

However, you can watch highlights on Match of the Day 2 tonight at 10:30pm on BBC One.

Welcome to Burnley vs Tottenham LIVE coverage!

11:01 , George Flood

Hello and a very warm welcome to Standard Sport’s latest LIVE coverage of the Premier League!

There is a bumper Sunday schedule today headlined by Chelsea vs Manchester United at Stamford Bridge later on, but our focus here is on events at Turf Moor as Tottenham travel to face Burnley.

Antonio Conte has begun life at Spurs with an encouraging four points from two matches including last weekend’s rousing comeback to see off Leeds, though the early honeymoon period has been soured somewhat after a much-changed team was humiliated by Slovenian minnows NS Mura in the Europa Conference League on Thursday.

A more familiar lineup will be heavily favoured to beat an 18th-placed Burnley team that have won only one of their last 15 league matches, though Sean Dyche’s side are on an unbeaten run of four games so could prove a tough nut to crack.

Kick-off this afternoon is at 2pm GMT, so stay tuned for match build-up, latest team news and live updates featuring expert analysis from Standard Sport’s chief football correspondent, Dan Kilpatrick.