Burnley vs Tottenham LIVE! Premier League match stream, latest score and goal updates today

Burnley vs Tottenham LIVE!

Spurs head up north this afternoon looking to put their Carabao Cup exit behind them as soon as possible. A disjointed performance after multiple changes saw Spurs crash out on penalties to Fulham, and Ange Postecoglou will be keen to make amends at the first opportunity after an otherwise fine start to the season with two wins and a draw from three games.

Burnley have had an opposing start to the season, having lost both of their opening Premier League fixtures, against Manchester City and Aston Villa, but won away at Nottingham Forest in the cup last time out. Vincent Kompany will hope to build momentum in front of the Clarets fans against a club that explored hiring the former defender before appointing Postecoglou.

Postecoglou has sprung a surprise by dropping Richarlison, as Manor Solomon comes in for his first start. There will be no debut for new £47million signing Brennan Johnson after he was not registered in time. Follow the game LIVE below with our dedicated match blog, featuring expert insight and analysis from Dom Smith.

Burnley vs Tottenham latest updates

GOAL! Foster slot home after five minutes

Burnley FC 1 - 0 Tottenham Hotspur FC

15:10 , Alex Young

9min: Spurs pushing for an immediate response as Solomon stretches to reach a ball inside the area, but is quickly crowded out.

Dom’s view

15:08 , Alex Young

What a stellar goal that was from Burnley. Tottenham had started OK, pressing intently, but Burnley play in behind Porro and Luca Koleosho squares for Lyle Foster who tucked home cutely. That wasn’t in the script, particularly this early in the match. Spurs up against it already.

GOAL!

15:07 , Alex Young

5min: What a start for the hosts!

The spread Spurs across the park through Koleosho wide on the left, who holds up the play before spotting Foster’s run into the area and the striker cooly slots home.

15:05 , Alex Young

4min: Spurs look to counter as Kulusevski is released down the right by Porro, it’s four on four. The Swede ignores Son and spots Solmon on the edge of the area but he pass is a tad wayward allows Burnley to regroup.

Story continues

15:02 , Alex Young

2min: Burnley race up field from kick-off through Amdouni, who tries to find Foster and prompts a big tackle from Van ve Ven, but he is offside.

Kick-off!

15:01 , Alex Young

1min: Here we go!

14:56 , Alex Young

Here come the teams.

14:52 , Alex Young

The teams are back in their dressing rooms. It’s almost time.

Dom Smith’s view

14:40 , Alex Young

It’s been a very decent start from Tottenham this season in the Premier League, with Ange Postecoglou’s new-look side sitting third in the table and able to move top for a short time, at least, if they win by at least two goals.

After drawing 2-2 at Brentford on the opening weekend, back-to-back 2-0 wins over Manchester United and Bournemouth have seen them discover some early momentum.

H2H

14:30 , Alex Young

Tottenham lost this fixture last time, in February 2022, to prompt one of Antonio Conte's many press-conference outbursts. Just days earlier they had beaten Manchester City thanks to a Harry Kane masterclass.

In fact, Spurs have only won three of eight Premier League games at Turf Moor, in contract to their near-perfect record at home.

(Getty Images)

Richarlison dropped

14:18 , Alex Young

So, Richarlison makes way for Manor Solomon in the only change from the 2-0 win over Bournemouth.

As Dom states, the Brazilian scored his first goal of the season in the Carabao Cup exit to Fulham in midweek but Ange Postecoglou said after the game that he thought his striker had played better in other games.

Therefore, Solomon gets his first start since joining on a free transfer as Ivan Perisic supports him down the left wing.

Burnley are able to call upon Jordan Beyer after an injury scare, otherwise it is as expected from Vincent Kompany.

Hjalmar Ekdal, Vitinho and Aaron Ramsey miss out through injury.

(PA)

Dom Smith chimes in

14:12 , Alex Young

It feels telling that four games into the season Richarlison has already lost his place up front, and that’s despite some strong words from Ange Postecoglou defending the Brazilian in recent weeks.

He also scored Spurs’s only goal in their EFL Cup defeat at Fulham on Tuesday, yet drops out of the side in favour of Heung-min Son moving central. That makes space for one player to come into the side, and it’s Manor Solomon, who may just prove a shrewd signing as his first season in North London pans out.

(AFP via Getty Images)

Burnley XI

14:04 , Alex Young

...and the hosts!

Your Burnley team today 💥 pic.twitter.com/5OwQwwWF4N — Burnley FC (@BurnleyOfficial) September 2, 2023

Tottenham XI

14:02 , Alex Young

Here’s how Spurs look.

Team news is in ahead of #BURTOT! 🚨 pic.twitter.com/7rUPShrKhy — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) September 2, 2023

13:52 , Alex Young

Team news is imminent and the early word is Richarlison may be benched.

We will find out for certain in less than 10 minutes.

No Johnson today

13:35 , Alex Young

Tottenham fans will have to wait a little longer to see new £47.5m signing Brennan Johnson in action.

Ange Postecoglou made the Wales international his number one target following the departure of Harry Kane last month and secured the services of the young attacker late on transfer deadline day.

Johnson has signed a deal at Tottenham until the summer of 2029 after bringing his lengthy association at Forest to an end, but was not registered in time to play today.

Versatile forward Johnson made his Forest debut in 2019, following in the footsteps of father David, and went on to make 108 appearances for his boyhood club, scoring 29 goals.

Ex-Lincoln loanee Johnson became a key figure following Steve Cooper's arrival at the City Ground and was prominent in the club's promotion to the Premier League in 2022 before he scored eight times last season to guide them to top flight survival.

Forest did turn down two bids from Brentford for Johnson - who can play anywhere across the front three - earlier in the window, but this sale will help satisfy their Financial Fair Play requirements.

Brennan Johnson of Nottingham Forest (NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Postecoglou wary of tough Burnley

13:20 , Alex Young

Ange Postecoglou has warned his Tottenham side that they have a tough test in store this afternoon.

The Spurs boss is impressed by counterpart Vincent Kompany's achievements at the club, guiding them to the Championship title with 101 points, 21 more than fellow promoted side Luton who finished third.

Postecoglou said: "I love the way Vincent Kompany went about tackling the Championship - it's a really tough league and the way his team played and really had a clear identity, I thought was outstanding, and looking at their first two games, that’s how they’re going to tackle the Premier League.

"You know that there's belief in that squad, and in the manager and in their methods. They're a hard-working side, you look at all the running measurements during the week and they're up there. And at home, a really good pressing team, so we’re going to be challenged for sure.

"Playing away in the Premier League is always tough but it will be a real challenge for us. We'll need to be at our current best, the best we can be right now, to overcome that. They're going to work hard, they're going to press us, and we're going to have to really believe in our football to get through it."

(Getty Images)

Kompany: We have what it takes

13:11 , Alex Young

Vincent Kompany says his "interesting" Burnley team have what it takes to beat Tottenham today.

"There is no such thing as an easy game in this league so you have got to try and prepare the best way that you think you can get a result,” he told reporters.

"Our team shows signs of something interesting, something we can look forward to and we will continue to build on that, whether that is Tottenham or any other opposition for us. We will look on improvements and we think we can get a result."

He added: "The levels in the Premier League and the demand I think are the highest it can be in world football.

"I don't think there's anything you can do in one transfer window to close the gap from the Championship to the Premier League so hopefully we can gel as a team and as a club to the level that is necessary to get the results."

(REUTERS)

Score prediction

13:02 , Alex Young

Much was expected of Burnley after their superb season in the Championship to win the title, but they have conceded six goals in their first two Premier League games and struggled so far.

The return of Tottenham’s first-team stars should see them produce a more impressive showing than in the Carabao Cup, with Postecoglou’s side expected to pick up all three points.

Tottenham to win, 3-1.

(Getty Images)

Predicted XIs

12:54 , Alex Young

Burnley: Trafford; Roberts, Al-Dakhil, O'Shea, Delcroix; Manuel, Berge, Cullen, Koleosho; Amdouni, Foster

Tottenham: Vicario; Porro, Romero, van de Ven, Udogie; Bissouma, Sarr; Son, Maddison, Kulusevski; Richarlison

Burnley team news

12:49 , Alex Young

Burnley beat Nottingham Forest in the Carabao Cup but at a cost with Vitinho, Aaron Ramsey and Hjalmar Ekdal all forced off injured.

Vitinho and Ekdal certainly look out of today's game, while there is more hope over Ramsey. Vincent Kompany was already without Michael Obafemi, Darko Churlinov and Jordan Beyer.

Anass Zaroury is suspended.

Spurs team news

12:42 , Alex Young

Tottenham have one fresh injury concern, with Giovani Lo Celso ruled out with a quad strain sustained in the Carabao Cup defeat to Fulham.

After making nine changes at Craven Cottage, Spurs head coach Ange Postecoglou is likely to revert to the XI which earned 2-0 wins over Manchester United and Bournemouth.

Richarlison opened his account for the season with a goal against the Cottagers and has recovered from an ankle knock, meaning he is likely to keep his place up front.

The Brazilian, though, faces fresh competition from new signing Brennan Johnson, while Heung-min Son could also play through the middle. Johnson has not been registered in time to play in this game.

Rodrigo Bentancur (ACL), Ryan Sessegnon (hamstring) and Bryan Gil (groin) remain long-term absentees.

(Getty Images)

Where to watch Burnley vs Spurs

12:35 , Alex Young

TV channel and live stream: In the UK, the game will not be televised live due to the 3pm Saturday blackout for football games.

Welcome

12:30 , Alex Young

Good afternoon and welcome to the Evening Standard’s LIVE coverage of the Premier League clash between Burnley and Tottenham.

It’s matchday four of the season and Spurs are looking to remain unbeaten as they head up north for a tough clash against a newly promoted side.

Vincent Kompany has done wonders at Turf Moor but his side remain pointless after two games. Kick-off is at 3pm, stick with us.