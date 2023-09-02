Burnley vs Tottenham Hotspur LIVE: Premier League latest score, goals and updates from fixture

(REUTERS)

This year sees Manchester City try to defend their crown and claim a historic fourth title in succession. Pep Guardiola’s all-conquering City, who also won the Champions League and FA Cup last season, will have to see off Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester United, Liverpool and the rest to claim an unprecedented sixth league title in seven years.

Meanwhile Luton Town are making their first appearance in the Premier League, having risen from non-league in an incredible decade of progress. They followed Championship winners Burnley and second-placed Sheffield United in earning promotion to the top flight.

Burnley vs Tottenham Hotspur LIVE: Premier League updates

Foster finishes off brilliant team move for early lead (1-0, 5’)

Burnley FC 1 - 0 Tottenham Hotspur FC

Burnley vs Tottenham Hotspur

15:11

Maddison uses his quick feet to get past a couple of defenders and drives with possession into the box. He pokes the ball past Beyer and looks to run past the centre-back but is blocked.

Burnley vs Tottenham Hotspur

15:10

Solomon has possession on the left side of Burnley's box and tries to shift the ball onto his right foot and curl a shot into the bottom corner, but he is crowded out by a couple of defenders and his attempt is blocked.

Burnley vs Tottenham Hotspur

15:08

Burnley have avoided defeat in their last 10 matches when scoring the opening goal in the Premier League dating back to 13th September 2021 against Everton (losing 3-1).

Burnley vs Tottenham Hotspur

15:06

Assist Luca Warrick Daeovie Koleosho

Burnley vs Tottenham Hotspur

15:05

Burnley have had more of the ball in the opening few minutes before giving it away to Kulusevski on the right. The winger drives forward before switching a pass across to Solomon just outside the box, but it goes just behind the Fulham man, who cannot take it in his stride.

Burnley vs Tottenham Hotspur

15:02

Burnley get this Premier League clash under way. Amdouni with the first kick.

Burnley vs Tottenham Hotspur

14:54

Kompany has made a lot of changes to the Burnley squad since becoming their manager before the start of last season. They fielded the two youngest average starting XIs in their two Premier League games so far this season (23y 206d v Manchester City, 23y 340d v Aston Villa), giving them an overall average of 23y 273d. In their last Premier League campaign in 2021-22, the Clarets had the second-oldest starting lineups on average (28y 343d).

Burnley vs Tottenham Hotspur

14:50

As for Tottenham, they make nine alterations to the team that lost on penalties to Fulham. Bissouma, Maddison and Son all return to the side, with Van de Ven and Solomon the only two to retain their spot. Richarlison started the first three games of the season and scored against Fulham but is on the bench.

Burnley vs Tottenham Hotspur

14:46

Burnley make nine changes to the side that beat Forest in the EFL Cup during the week. Centre-back O'Shea and winger Gudmundsson are the only two to keep their place, with Muric, Brownhill, Redmond, Larsen, Rodriguez, Manuel and Delcroix among the players to move onto the bench. Ekdal, Vitinho and Ramsey are all absent due to injury. Trafford, Beyer, Roberts, Berge, Doster, Cullen, Amdouni and Koleosho are all recalled.

Burnley vs Tottenham Hotspur

14:42

TOTTENHAM SUBS: Fraser Forster, Oliver Skipp, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Davinson Sanchez, Richarlison, Emerson Royal, Ivan Perisic, Ben Davies, Ashley Phillips.

Burnley vs Tottenham Hotspur

14:42

TOTTENHAM (4-2-3-1): Guglielmo Vicario; Pedro Porro, Cristian Romero, Micky van de Ven, Destiny Udogie; Pape Matar Sarr, Yves Bissouma; Dejan Kulusevski, James Maddison, Manor Solomon; Son Heung-Min.

Burnley vs Tottenham Hotspur

14:38

BURNLEY SUBS: Arijanet Muric, Jack Cork, Josh Brownhill, Jay Rodriguez, Benson Manuel, Nathan Redmond, Jacob Bruun Larsen, Hannes Delcroix, Wilson Odobert.

Burnley vs Tottenham Hotspur

14:38

BURNLEY (4-4-2): James Trafford; Connor Roberts, Ameen Al Dakhil, Dara O’Shea, Jordan Beyer; Johann Gudmundsson, Josh Cullen, Sander Berge, Luca Koleosho; Zeki Amdouni, Lyle Foster.

Burnley vs Tottenham Hotspur

14:34

As for Tottenham, they will be frustrated with their early exit from the EFL Cup after losing to Fulham on penalties in the second round. However, new manager Ange Postecoglou will be happy with their start to the Premier League season, with his side collecting seven points from their three matches. The Lilywhites opened their campaign with a 2-2 draw against Brentford before securing back-to-back wins over Manchester United and Bournemouth. Keeping clean sheets in their last two fixtures, Spurs will be looking for a third straight shutout for the first time since May 2022. Tottenham are currently in third place and could end the day at the top of the table if they win and other results go their way.

Burnley vs Tottenham Hotspur

14:30

Championship winners Burnley host their third successive Premier League match looking to collect their first points of the season. Vincent Kompany’s men were comfortably beaten in their opening fixture, losing 3-0 to reigning champions Manchester City before taking a 16-day break from the division. They were supposed to face Luton Town in their second game, but it was postponed as Kenilworth Road was not ready. Upon their return, the Clarets were brushed aside by European hopefuls Aston Villa, with a brace from Matty Cash and a goal from Moussa Diaby helping Unai Emery’s side to a 3-1 victory. Despite being in the relegation zone, Burnley will take encouragement from their narrow win over Nottingham Forest in the EFL Cup during the week, with Salford City awaiting them in the third round.

Burnley vs Tottenham Hotspur

14:30

Hello and welcome to live coverage of the Premier League clash between Burnley and Tottenham at Turf Moor.

Burnley vs Tottenham Hotspur

14:00

Follow all the goals and latest action from the Premier League here with The Independent. Team news and line-ups coming up shortly…