Is Burnley vs Sheffield United on TV? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Premier League fixture
Burnley host Sheffield United in the Premier League this evening as both sides aim to bolster their survival hopes.
Sean Dyche’s side finally kickstarted their season with a fine run of results earlier this month - defeating Arsenal and Wolves and holding high-flying Aston Villa - but suffered defeat against Leeds last time out and are still just two points clear of the bottom three. A glaring shortage up front is the Clarets’ greatest issue, with his side having scored just eight goals in 14 games.
Burnley’s strife pales in comparison to the Blades, however, who have been brought thudding to earth after their heroics last season. Sheffield United are still without a win this campaign and have taken just two points from 15 games, threatening a record-breakingly low tally.
United put in a fine effort against Everton but eventually succumbed to Gylfi Sigurdsson’s late winner last time out and have also scored just eight goals all season, with Rhian Brewster struggling to make an impression since his move from Liverpool.
Here is everything you need to know:
When is it and what time is kick-off?
The game will begin at 6pm on Tuesday 29 December at Turf Moor.
How can I watch it online and on TV?
The game will be broadcast on Amazon Prime.
New subscribers will be able to watch all the matches for free due to Amazon’s 30-day trial, which can be cancelled at any time. After the trial ends, a subscription will cost £7.99 per month or £79 per year.
Matches can be streamed online and on TV via the Prime Video app, Fire TV, games consoles, BT TV, Apple TV, Virgin’s V6 TV Box, Chromecast, TalkTalkTV and online.
To watch all these fixtures for free, sign up for a 30-day Amazon Prime trial by clicking here, which can be cancelled any time.
What is the team news?
Dale Stephens finally made his return from the bench against Leeds and will be pushing for a starting berth. Johann Berg Gudmundsson is a long-term absentee.
John Lundstram remains suspended for the Blades, while Oli McBurnie is managing a knock. Sander Berge and Jack O’Connell are ruled out for the foreseeable future.
Predicted line-ups
Burnley: Pope; Lowton, Tarkowski, Mee, Taylor; Brady, Westwood, Brownhill, McNeil; Barnes, Wood
Sheffield United: Ramsdale; Basham, Egan, Robinson; Baldock, Osborn, Ampadu, Fleck, Lowe; McGoldrick, McBurnie
What are the odds?
Burnley - 11/8
Draw - 21/10
Sheffield United - 11/5