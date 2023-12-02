Burnley vs Sheffield United LIVE: Premier League latest score, goals and updates from fixture

Turf Moor, home of Burnley Football Club (Getty Images)

The 2023/24 Premier League season is under way and you can follow every game and every goal right here with The Independent.

This year sees Manchester City try to defend their crown and claim a historic fourth title in succession. Pep Guardiola’s all-conquering City, who also won the Champions League and FA Cup last season, will have to see off Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester United, Liverpool and the rest to claim an unprecedented sixth league title in seven years.

Meanwhile Luton Town are making their first appearance in the Premier League, having risen from non-league in an incredible decade of progress. They followed Championship winners Burnley and second-placed Sheffield United in earning promotion to the top flight.

Burnley FC 1 - 0 Sheffield United FC

Burnley vs Sheffield United

15:01

Burnley get this Premier League clash under way. Amdouni with the first kick.

Burnley vs Sheffield United

15:00

The away side has lost three of the four Premier League meetings between Burnley and the Blades, with the exception being a 1-1 draw at Turf Moor in July 2020. Both teams are now on the pitch and are ready to get the game started.

Burnley vs Sheffield United

14:46

The Blades make three alterations to the team that lost to Bournemouth in their last match. Ahmedhodzic comes in for Bogle on the right side of the midfield, with Fleck also appearing in the middle. Souza moves onto the bench as a result. McBurnie starts in the attack for the first time in four matches, meaning that McAtee misses out.

Burnley vs Sheffield United

14:46

Burnley make one change to the side that lost to West Ham in their previous match. Larsen comes in and replaces Gudmundsson, who drops onto the bench.

Burnley vs Sheffield United

14:38

SHEFFIELD UNITED SUBS: Adam Davies, Max Lowe, Benie Traore, Jayden Bogle, Jayden Bogle, Vinicius Souza, Anis Ben Slimane, Yasser Larouci, James McAtee, William Osula.

Burnley vs Sheffield United

14:38

SHEFFIELD UNITED (3-4-2-1): Wes Foderingham; George Baldock, Jack Robinson, Auston Trusty; Anel Ahmedhodzic, Oliver Norwood, John Fleck, Luke Thomas; Oliver McBurnie, Gustavo Hamer; Cameron Archer.

Burnley vs Sheffield United

14:38

BURNLEY SUBS: Johann Gudmundsson, Nathan Redmond, Hjalmar Ekdal, Aaron Ramsey, Lawrence Vigouroux, Mike Tresor, Han-Noah Massengo, Han-Noah Massengo, Wilson Odobert.

Burnley vs Sheffield United

14:34

BURNLEY (4-4-2): James Trafford; Vitinho, Dara O’Shea, Jordan Beyer, Charlie Taylor; Jacob Bruun Larsen, Sander Berge, Josh Brownhill, Luca Koleosho; Jay Rodriguez, Zeki Amdouni.

Burnley vs Sheffield United

14:34

The Blades finished second in the Championship last season, nine points behind league winners Burnley. However, they have also struggled since gaining promotion to the Premier League. Paul Heckingbottom’s side lost nine of their first 10 games in the top flight, with their only point coming against Everton. United showed a slight upturn in form in November, beating Wolves at the start of the month before gaining an away point versus Brighton, but lost their most recent fixture. Marcus Tavernier netted twice either side of a goal from Justin Kluivert to help a resurgent Bournemouth side to a comfortable 3-1 win. They did prevail in their last meeting against Burnley in the Premier League, with David McGoldrick scoring the only goal in a 1-0 at Bramall Lane in May 2021.

Burnley vs Sheffield United

14:30

Burnley lost their sixth consecutive Premier League game in their last outing to remain at the bottom of the table. The Clarets were on their way to their first home victory after Jay Rodriguez’s penalty put them ahead against West Ham. However, a late own goal from Dara O’Shea and a 91st-minute volley from Tomas Soucek gave David Moyes’ men the win. Vincent Kompany’s side have only collected four points this campaign, drawing with Nottingham Forest and beating Luton Town. Despite this, Burnley will be encouraged by their recent form against the Blades. They have won four of their last five games against them (drawing one) and will move above United with another triumph.

Burnley vs Sheffield United

14:30

Hello and welcome to live coverage of the Premier League clash between Burnley and Sheffield United at Turf Moor.

Burnley vs Sheffield United

14:00

Follow all the goals and latest action from the Premier League here with The Independent. Team news and line-ups coming up shortly…