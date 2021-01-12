Is Burnley vs Manchester United on TV tonight? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Premier League fixture
Manchester United visit Burnley at Turf Moor in the Premier League this evening as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side chase top place in the table.
United enter the meeting in second spot in the division, level on 33 points with champions and rivals Liverpool but behind the Reds on goal difference. If United can make it three straight victories in the Premier League by overcoming Sean Dyche’s players, they will go top as the midway point of the season comes into view.
The Red Devils battled to a 2-1 win against Aston Villa in their last game in the top flight, having seen off Wolves 1-0 before that. United then fell to a 2-0 Carabao Cup semi-final defeat by rivals Man City but responded quickly by eliminating Watford from the FA Cup in last weekend’s third-round clash.
Burnley, meanwhile, are in decent form, having won three, drawn two and lost one in their last six Premier League fixtures. That run has seen them climb to 16th in the table, five points above the relegation zone, and – following their FA Cup win against MK Dons on penalties at the weekend – the Clarets will be keen to take advantage of that momentum when they host United.
Here’s everything you need to know about tonight’s game.
When is it?
The match will kick off at 8.15pm GMT at Turf Moor this evening.
How can I watch it?
The fixture will air live on Sky Sports Football, and subscribers can also stream it live on the Sky Sports website and SkyGo app.
What is the team news?
Burnley are waiting on confirmation as to whether goalkeeper Nick Pope will recover from an ankle injury in time to feature. Dwight McNeil is also in a race against time to return from a groin issue, while Jay Rodriguez, Kevin Long and Charlie Taylor are not expected to be involved.
Paul Pogba, Victor Lindelof and Luke Shaw missed United’s FA Cup win at the weekend through injury – as opposed to having been rested – but could return here. Eric Bailly is a doubt due to the neck injury he suffered in a collision with Dean Henderson against Watford, and Phil Jones and Facundo Pellistri are still out. Edinson Cavani has served his three-game ban and may well start.
Predicted line-ups
Burnley: Pope; Lowton, Tarkowski, Mee, Pieters; McNeil, Westwood, Brownhill, Brady; Barnes, Wood
United: De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire, Shaw; McTominay, Fred; Pogba, Fernandes, Rashford; Martial
Odds
Burnley: 13/2
Draw: 15/4
United: 2/5
Prediction
Burnley are in good enough form to test United here, but the chance to go clear at the top should light a fire under a United team who have a fair bit of momentum at the moment – in spite of their Carabao Cup semi-final defeat. Burnley 0-1 United.
