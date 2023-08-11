Burnley vs Manchester City live: score and latest updates as Erling Haaland makes flying start to season

Erling Haaland scored twice in the first half at Turf Moor - Getty Images/Nathan Stirk

08:54 PM BST

Half-time

Haaland walks off complaining to Bernardo about passes that were not made. Guardiola walks over, puts his arm round him and offers some sharp words.

Burnley have shown glimpses of how they might prosper on their Premier League return but two lapses in marking have been cruelly exploited by the most heartless of finishers.

08:51 PM BST

45+4 min: Burnley 0 Man City 2

Rodri misplaces a back pass when pressed by Doster and Amdouni but Ederson has time to recover to stop it rolling into the net. Kompany spreads his arms out wide in exasperation, as if he’s annoyed the press didn’t continue and encompass hounding the keeper, too.

08:49 PM BST

45+2 min: Burnley 0 Man City 2

Burnley’s man-marking system at the back is being tested by City’s late runs. Foden almost breaks the offside trap by storming through the inside-right from deep on to a chip. But the flag eventually goes up after Trafford dives in to smother the ball.

08:47 PM BST

45 min: Burnley 0 Man City 2

Five minutes of stoppage time have been signalled. City are hogging possession and have killed the party spirit of the home crowd. There’s a kind of sullen silence now. Or crestfallen silence.

08:45 PM BST

43 min: Burnley 0 Man City 2

Lewis is pushed very high on the left and when City lose the ball, seldom though those times are, Rodri drops in at centre-half and Ake looks after the left side.

08:43 PM BST

41 min: Burnley 0 Man City 2

What more can you say about Haaland? Barely involved until he needs to be. And then he explodes into life.

08:42 PM BST

39 min: Burnley 0 Man City 2

Foster almost makes immediate amends when he meets Koleosho’s cross and smashes a shot towards goal that hits Akanji and goes out for a corner which comes to naught.

08:37 PM BST

GOAL!

Burnley 0 Man City 2 (Haaland) Foster goes to sleep and lets Walker go beyond him down the right from a throw. He bombs to the byline and cuts it back to Alvarez. The World Cup-winner kills the pass with one foot then rolls it to Haaland to his right, 12 yards out and the centre-forward crashes a curling shot over Tarfford and in off the underside of the bar. Clinical.

08:37 PM BST

36 min: Burnley 0 Man City 1

Delightful skill from Foden to control a crisp pass from Kovacic on his heel and knock it up so he can spin on to it as he drives towards the six yard box. The ball skips off the turf a bit awkwardly and out comes Trafford to smother it in the nick of time.

08:35 PM BST

34 min: Burnley 0 Man City 1

Beyer clears the cross when it comes and City have a throw on the right from which they begin to probe patiently again.

08:34 PM BST

32 min: Burnley 0 Man City 1

Bernardo, now on the left, initiates a move of about 50 passes as the cry of ‘Boring, boring City’ echoes around Turf Moor. Up the field they go then switch wings by working it from front to back and upfield again. Burnley haven’t had a kick for about two minutes.

08:32 PM BST

29 min: Burnley 0 Man City 1

Foster wins the ball from Kovacic on the left and hares towards the box, driving between Akanji and Walker to shoot across goal from an angle of about 45 degrees from the front post.

Burnley are winning the ball back snappily and giving City a torrid time with the movement of their front three.

08:29 PM BST

27 min: Burnley 0 Man City 1

Vital tackle from Rodri to drop between his centre-halves and stop Amdouni getting a shot away after the Burnley striker rolled his marker and was about to let fly from 16 yards.

08:28 PM BST

26 min: Burnley 0 Man City 1

Sky shows that when Rico Lewis was lying down after being shoved over by Koleosho he was struck by a yellow cigarette lighter thrown by someone in the crowd.

08:26 PM BST

24 min: Burnley 0 Man City 1

Bernardo takes De Bruyne’s position in central midfield and Kovacic starts further out wide on the right.

08:25 PM BST

22 min: Burnley 0 Man City 1

Koleosho needlessly shoves Lewis over by the corner flag when Roberts had him penned by the byline. De Bruyne pulls up after the free-kicki and needs to go off. Kovacic is given instructions by Guardiola on a pad and there is quite an unnecessary delay.

Kovacic ⇢ De Bruyne.

08:23 PM BST

20 min: Burnley 0 Man City 1

Another slick move from Burnley ends with an angled shot from Amdouni from the left of the box, having wriggled away from Ake. Great work to make the space but then fires the shot too close to Ederson.

08:20 PM BST

17 min: Burnley 0 Man City 1

Very tight offside call when City take a free-kick quick and De Bruyne chips it over the wall for Rodri’s clever run. He has only the keeper to beat with his header but Trafford does well to save to his right before the flag went up. Had it gone in, Var might have wanted a word with the linesman.

08:18 PM BST

14 min: Burnley 0 Man City 1

Koleosho opens his body and sprays a 20-yard shot over the bar. Good move though. Koleosho began it with a run from right to left before poking a pass through to Foster. The South African centre-forward spotted Vitinho’s run down the left and played the perfect angled pass. The left-wing back shaped to shoot but instead cut it back to Koleosho who had to aim high to get it over the onrushing Walker but could not get it to dip down quick enough to trouble Ederson.

08:14 PM BST

11 min: Burnley 0 Man City 1

De Bruyne sneaks over to the left and bends in a gorgeous cross with his left foot. Bernardo stoops to head it at the far post but Haaland throws out his right leg as he launches himself feet first and stands it wide. It would have been a far simpler finish for Bernardo had he seen or heard him.

08:11 PM BST

9 min: Burnley 0 Man City 1

Burnley free-kick on the left. Cullen takes and floats it beyond the far post. Al Dakhil goes up but can’t divert it back on target.

08:09 PM BST

7 min: Burnley 0 Man City 1

Penalty shout for Burnley when Akanji grabs Amdouni by the arm for a second or two as the Switzerland striker tried to latch on to a fizzed pass from Ederson that bounced off a defender. Var checks but decides the referee was right, Akanji let go in time and Amdouni made a meal of it.

08:08 PM BST

5 min: Burnley 0 Man City 1

Burnley’s midfield melts away as De Bruyne advances and he thinks he might as well have a shot as the invitation is so blatant but he blazes it over.

08:05 PM BST

GOAL!

Burnley 0 Man City 1 (Haaland) De Bruyne plays the corner back up the touchline to spark a one-two that puts him back in round the back. Rodri heads it back at the back post and Haaland sweeps in a left-foot shot on the volley with his instep just before that ball bounced, slotting it in from five yards.

Haaland picks up where he left off - REUTERS/Scott Heppell

08:04 PM BST

3 min: Burnley 0 Man City 0

Ederson walks the ball forward to about two yards short of the centre circle then chips it long diagonally to the left. Beyer wins the header and pops it out for a throw. Bernardo slips De Bruyne in down the inside-right but O’Shea tracls over from the right side of the defence to put it out for a corner.

08:02 PM BST

1 min: Burnley 0 Man City 0

Burnley kick off, both sides having taken the knee. They massively overload the left wing but then launch it right. They’re definitely playing three at the back in spite of Sky’s graphic showing four. Lewis is playing at left-back for City.

07:58 PM BST

Out come the players

Vincent Kompany is clutching something that looks like a clipboard but could well be a big notebook.

It’s Rob Hawthorne, by the way. Not Peter Drury.

07:55 PM BST

No more Martin Tyler for Sky

Peter Drury has featured most prominently on the preview. Will he get the opening match?

07:50 PM BST

City's players

Have been resoundingly booed and whistled as they walked off after their warm-up, all of them insouciantly as if bemused by the level of Turf Moor’s hostility.

Looks like they’ll be wearing their new away kit of white shirt and claret shorts in the house of claret.

07:38 PM BST

JJ Watt is at Turf Moor with his wife Kealia

The former Texans and Cardinals defensive end has just ‘sacked’ Jamie Carragher after our columnist offered to play quarter-back in an onfield demo. Watt signed off his segment with a roar of ‘Up the Clarets’.

Good morning Burnley!



Tonight it begins.

See you on The Turf.



Up The Clarets!!!@BurnleyOfficial pic.twitter.com/tOoPfuR7bn — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) August 11, 2023

07:25 PM BST

One of Burnley's debutants

Is Luca Koleosho, an 18-year-old, US-born Italy U19 international who played U15s for USA and was also called up by Canada, signed from Espanyol in the summer. He also helped Italy win the U19 Euros this summer.

Luca Koleosho makes his Burnley debut on the wing tonight - Fran Santiago/Getty Images

07:14 PM BST

Those line-ups in Telegraph style

07:12 PM BST

Guardiola on the mountain analogy again

We climbed the highest mountain but we area again at the bottom and there are a lot of stones. Last season is nice, our memories, but we have to start again.

07:11 PM BST

Vincent Kompany speaks to Sky

We’ll take it one step at a time I hope [we] can get something out of this game, not just a result but a little bit of momentum, get a tackle in, a dribble, a shot, and build something hopefully special. I promise you one thing. This will be the worst Burnley performance of the season.

07:09 PM BST

Your teams in black and white

Burnley Trafford; O’Shea, Al Dakhil, Beyer; Roberts, Berge, Cullen, Vitinho; Koleosho, Amdouni, Foster.

Substitutes Muric, Redmond, Bruun Larsen, Cork, Gudmundsson, Brownhill, Benson, Ekdal, Zaroury.

Man City Ederson; Walker, Akanji, Ake, Lewi; De Bruyne, Rodri, Bernardo Silva; Alvarez, Foden; Haaland.

Substitutes Ortega, Phillips, Kovacic, Grealish, Laporte, Ortega, Gomez, Gvardiol, Palmer, McAtee.

Referee Craig Pawson (South Yorkshire).

07:02 PM BST

Burnley give debuts to five players

Our first XI of the season 💥 pic.twitter.com/NFWC0gQMuD — Burnley FC (@BurnleyOfficial) August 11, 2023

07:01 PM BST

Five changes for City

Ake comes in for Dias, Foden for Grealish, De Bruyne for Kovacic, Ederson for Ortega and Lewis for Stones:

06:57 PM BST

Friday Night Football

Reunites Jamie Carragher and Gary Neville to tell us how great Pep Guardiola is. The problem is that there’s nothing new to say, or if there is, no one is saying it.

05:30 PM BST

05:24 PM BST

Guardiola: Double Treble is mission impossible

Pep Guardiola has insisted a repeat of last season’s historic Treble will be impossible for his Manchester City players, describing the achievement as “once in a lifetime” on the eve of the Premier League season.

City will start their title defence at Turf Moor on Friday evening, 62 days after they won the Champions League in Istanbul. Guardiola has managed to motivate his team after successes during the last seven years at the club but says replicating a European treble will be beyond his players.

“It will be impossible to do what we have done last season,” he said. “It’s once in a lifetime. I said to the players, “Forget about it, We climbed the highest mountain last season with what we have done.

“But the last two days training, we came down from the mountain and we start from the bottom. Everyone with the same intentions, there will be a lot, a lot of difficulties to climb the mountain as high as possible.

“Our football, our behaviours, our mentality will dictate how the season will be. In football, in sport, what we have done remains in our hearts and our minds, how nice it was, but it’s over.”

Pep Guardiola says City climbed their highest mountain last season and cannot hope to do so again - JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP via Getty Images

Guardiola has new signing Josko Gvardiol available to play in the Premier League curtain-raiser against the team managed by City legend Vincent Kompany. Kevin De Bruyne was fit to come off the bench in the Community Shield but was ahead of schedule in his comeback from the hamstring injury suffered in the Champions League final.

“We have to challenge ourselves, we have to push each other,” added Guardiola. “If people expect they are the only one who has to do it, it would not be possible. We start again, we’ll see. It’s 11 months, lets go step by step, recover who we are, compete like how we have done against Arsenal in the Community Shield. We are here, let’s go again. Summer is over let’s go again.” This job is short. Use every season like an opportunity.”

Meanwhile, City will have to make a decision on Cole Palmer, who scored at Wembley last week. Guardiola must weigh up regular football on loan for the England Under-21 forward, or for him to remain in the first-team squad.

“Today he’s with us. What’s going to happen? I don’t know. I understand completely he wants to be more active than the previous season, I understand that but Riyad (Mahrez) is gone. We will see. The last decision belongs to the club, not the players, not the agents. If you want to leave it’s OK but you have to deal with the club. The club have to decide - loan, transfer or stay here.”

05:15 PM BST

Preview: Champions vs champions

Good evening and welcome to live coverage of the first match of the 2023-24 Premier League season, this one featuring the champions against the champions of the Championship, an enticing opening day match-up also in 2020 when Liverpool beat Leeds United 4-3.

City, in the unusual position of announcing a fully fit squad, have signed Josko Gvardiol and Mateo Kovacic having lost their captain, Ilkay Gundogan, to Barcelona on a free transfer and Riyad Mahrez, who scored 78 goals in 236 first team appearances for them, to the Saudi goldrush. Kovacic, a line-breaking dribbler, inherits Gundogan’s No8 shirt and is likely to take his starting place, at least at the start of the campaign.

Burnley won their title by 10 points last season, transformed from the attritional scrappers of their final two seasons under Sean Dyche, into one of the most attractive, stylish teams in the land. Vincent Kompany has lost three of his most influential players back to their parent clubs – Ian Maatsen, Taylor Harwood-Bellis and Nathan Tella – but has brought in Dara O’Shea from West Brom to partner Jordan Beyer at the back, James Trafford from City in goal, the 22-year-old Switzerland centre-forward Zeki Amdouni, who scored seven goals in Basel’s Conference League run last season, and Sander Berge from Sheffield United.

Today is no real test of Burnley’s potential. City can be slow starters but showed enough glimpses in the Charity Shield (sic) to suggest they have already found a fluency to create enough chances for Erling Haaland. Burnley play with enough width to trouble most sides, though Maatsen will be a big loss to them in that regard. Having stayed at Chelsea for pre-season in a seemingly successful bid to impress Mauricio Pochettino, he may become available on loan towards the end of the window, giving Burnley a chance to reintroduce the thrust he gave them.

Although they lost 6-0 in the FA Cup quarter-final against City on Kompany’s first competitive match against the club he captained with such distinction, they started with genuine brio and both Maatsen and Tella could have scored before Haaland seized the game in way only he can, making opponents look like Lilliputians. It should be closer tonight. City are irrepressible when they get going but, like all great sides, they tend to be the kings of spring rather than summer.