Burnley vs Manchester City LIVE: Premier League latest scores and updates as Erling Haaland scores twice

The Premier League is back! The new season gets underway tonight with newly-promoted Burnley hosting the reigning champions Manchester City at Turf Moor. It’s been two months since the conclusion of the 2022/23 season saw City defeat Inter Milan and claim a treble of trophies in the Champions League, Premier League and FA Cup.

Pep Guardiola will be hoping to repeat that success in this new campaign but City have been updating their squad this summer. Captain, Ilkay Gundogan, has moved to Barcelona, and Riyad Mahrez has joined Saudi Pro League club Al-Ahli. Mateo Kovacic and Josko Gvardiol have since joined up with the champions and could feature in their first league game for the club this evening.

Burnley, meanwhile, are hoping to build on an outstanding season in the Championship under boss Vincent Kompany. They notched up 101 points in 46 games, scoring the most goals (87) and conceding the fewest (35) after a successful rebuild in the second tier. As Kompany prepares to face off against his old team he’ll be hoping that the Clarets bring this form and skill into the Premier League.

Follow all the action as the Premier League returns with Burnley hosting Manchester City:

Burnley vs Manchester City

The opening Premier League match of the season sees Burnley host Man City

36’ GOAL! - Haaland smokes in a second for City (BUR 0-2 MCI)

30’ CHANCE! - Foster curls one wide as Burnley look for an equaliser (BUR 0-1 MCI)

23’ SUB! - De Bruyne picks up an injury and is taken off (BUR 0-1 MCI)

4’ GOAL! - Haaland taps City ahead from a corner (BUR 0-1 MCI)

Burnley FC 0 - 2 Manchester City FC

HT Burnley 0-2 Man City

20:56 , Mike Jones

Half-time! Burnley 0-2 Man City

20:52 , Mike Jones

45+5 mins: Manchester City take a two-goal lead into the break. Erling Haaland has collected both goals but expert finishes although there has been some promise to Burnley’s play.

If the home side can score next they’ll build a real confidence that they can get back into the game.

Burnley 0-2 Man City

20:50 , Mike Jones

45+3 mins: Dara O’Shea is put under pressure as City press up the pitch. He pokes the ball away from the byline and nutmegs the nearest attacker to the delight of the Burnley fans.

The Clarets work the ball clear.

Burnley 0-2 Man City

20:48 , Mike Jones

45 mins: There’s going to be five minutes of added time to play. Most of that comes from the injury to Kevin De Bruyne.

Foden is played in over the top once more and he carries the ball into the box. Haaland is an option for him but Foden loses the ball and the offside flag is raised.

Burnley 0-2 Man City

20:46 , Mike Jones

42 mins: Ederson boots the ball long and picks out Phil Foden who brings the ball down well. He’s forced out to the the right side but manages to offload the ball before signalling to his teammates that he needed more help in that situation.

Burnley 0-2 Man City

20:42 , Mike Jones

39 mins: That finish from Haaland was crazy. He didn’t even need to check where the goal was, he just struck his shot sweetly and added a second goal.

Burnley haven’t played too badly but a couple of slight dips in concentration have been punished.

GOAL! Burnley 0-2 Man City (Haaland, 36’)⚽️

20:38 , Mike Jones

36 mins: Two for Haaland!

He’s hardly been involved in the game but Erling Haaland turns up when it matters. Kyle Walker brezzes down the right side and goes past Lyle Foster before pulling the ball back to Julian Alvarez.

Alvarez dinks it to Haaland who shoots first time and rattles the ball into the back of the net off the underside of the crossbar!

Burnley 0-1 Man City

20:35 , Mike Jones

33 mins: Manuel Akanji steps up the pitch on the inside right channel and is given the ball by Kyle Walker. He lifts a cross into the box but Ameen Al-Dakhil leaps highest to nod the ball away.

The initially clearance comes back to City who work it over to the left side of the pitch and let Bernardo Silva send in another cross. Burnley defend this one too.

Burnley 0-1 Man City

20:31 , Mike Jones

30 mins: Chance! Lyle Foster intercepts the ball just past the halfway line and carries it into the left side of the box. He cuts back onto his left foot and looks to curl his shot past Ederson but the effort is too wide and swings past the far post.

Burnley 0-1 Man City

20:29 , Mike Jones

27 mins: Close! Burnley’s first real sight at goal comes to Zeki Amdouni who nicks the ball back high up the pitch. He touches the ball into the box but Rodri sprints back and pokes the ball away from the forward before he can shoot.

Great defending.

Burnley 0-1 Man City

20:24 , Mike Jones

23 mins: Kevin De Bruyne does go off! He lasted 23 minutes on this return to the starting line-up but the Manchester City captain is replaced with Mateo Kovacic.

Burnley 0-1 Man City

20:23 , Mike Jones

21 mins: This is alarming for Man City. Kevin De Bruyne as called for the physio and looks to have picked up a knock. He didn’t play a massive part in pre-season and has been trying to recovery from a hamstring injury.

He’s taken the captain’s armband off and looks to be heading off the pitch.

Burnley 0-1 Man City

20:21 , Mike Jones

18 mins: Luca Koleosho looks to slide Connor Roberts into space on the right wing but gives the ball away to Rico Lewis. In an effort to win it back, Koleosho drives at Lewis on the byline before blundering him to the deck and giving away a free kick.

Burnley 0-1 Man City

20:17 , Mike Jones

14 mins: Manchester City are controlling possession but Burnley have a decent press on and are trying to be effective in closing down the ball.

Despite being a goal down, the crowd are enjoying what they’re seeing.

Burnley 0-1 Man City

20:13 , Mike Jones

10 mins: Close! Kevin De Bruyne comes bombing down the left wing this time and curls another fine cross into the middle of the box.

He picks out Erling Haaland but the Norwegian forward needs to stretch to reach the ball and he pokes it over the top.

Burnley 0-1 Man City

20:09 , Mike Jones

7 mins: Burnley appeal for a penalty after a fine run from Zeki Amdouni. The new striker dribbles into the box and is seemingly pulled back by Manuel Akanji.

The defender lets go of Amdouni’s arm before the forward goes to ground and that may have saved him. VAR takes a look but the decision remains as no penalty.

GOAL! Burnley 0-1 Man City (Haaland, 4’)⚽️

20:06 , Mike Jones

4 mins: Who else?!

Man City knock the corner short to Phil Foden before the ball is worked back over to Kevin De Bruyne. City’s captain whips a deep cross over to the back post where Rodri leaps to the ball.

He nods it across goal, picks out Erling Haaland and City take the lead. The Premier League golden boot winner from last season gets his tally started within the opening five minutes at Turf Moor.

Burnley 0-0 Man City

20:04 , Mike Jones

3 mins: Kevin de Bruyne drifts out to the right side of the pitch before sliding the ball into the feet of Bernardo Silva. He lays it off to Rodri who attempts to weave his way into the penalty area but loses possession on the edge of the box.

City recover the ball and win an early corner.

Kick off! Burnley 0-0 Man City

20:02 , Mike Jones

And we’re off!

The Premier League is back, as Burnley get the ball rolling at Turf Moor. They send the ball into the back line and boot it over to the right wing.

The hosts regain the aerial ball but are forced to send it back to Dara O’Shea who passes it over to the opposite wing.

Burnley vs Man City

19:56 , Mike Jones

Here come the players. Kevin de Bruyne leads out Manchester City as they prepare to kick off the 2023/24 season.

Turf Moor is buzzing and Burnley will be confident that they can achieve something against an undercooked City side. How will this one go?

Kick off is up next...

Burnley vs Man City

19:55 , Mike Jones

Erling Haaland - who scored twice in Man City’s opening Premier League fixture last season - netted a hat-trick in his only previous game against Burnley, a 6-0 win in last season’s FA Cup quarter-finals.

Burnley vs Man City

19:52 , Mike Jones

Pep Guardiola has won 15 league and cup games against Burnley - the only side he has better record against is Arsenal (16 victories).

Burnley vs Man City

19:44 , Mike Jones

Manchester City’s last Premier League match on a Friday was in May 2021, when they won 4-3 at Newcastle courtesy of a Ferran Torres hat-trick.

Burnley vs Man City

19:40 , Mike Jones

Vincent Kompany will become the first Belgian to manage in the Premier League. No Burnley boss has won their first match in the competition with the Clarets.

19:36 , Mike Jones

Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher do not believe it will be smooth sailing for Manchester City in the 2023-24 Premier League season.

Man City have utterly dominated English football in recent years, winning the four most recent Premier League titles as well as the treble last campaign.

But Neville does not believe it will be Pep Guardiola holding aloft the trophy in May 2024.

Burnley vs Man City

19:32 , Mike Jones

Manchester City have won their opening league game in 12 of the last 14 seasons, drawing 0-0 against Tottenham in 2010 and losing 1-0 to the same opponents in 2021.

Burnley vs Man City

19:28 , Mike Jones

Here are the pre-match thoughts of Burnley manager, Vincent Kompany, who told Sky Sports: “We have a team with very little Premier League experience. Maybe at the end of the season we’ll have a lot more. We have to give people a chance for that to build up.

“It [team flexibility] is massive. We’re only as good as the options we have that we can solve problems with. Cohesion is a big thing. They have seven years of it.

“We’ll take it one step at a time. I hope they can get something out of this game, not just a result but get a bit of momentum – a tackle in, a dribble, a shot and help build a special night.

“With this being Turf Moor, first day of the season, I expect City to be at full force.

“I guarantee this is the worst Burnley will be this season [as a new team].”

Burnley vs Man City

19:24 , Mike Jones

This is the first time the reigning Premier League champions have been involved in the first match of the season since 2016, when Leicester lost 2-1 at newly promoted Hull City.

Burnley vs Man City

19:20 , Mike Jones

Manchester City are vying to become the first English team to win four consecutive top-flight titles.

Only once before has a team scored the opening goal in a Premier League season and gone on to win the competition. Liverpool did so in 2019/20, although the first goal in their 4-1 win against Norwich was actually a Grant Hanley own goal.

Burnley vs Man City

19:16 , Mike Jones

Burnley have lost five of their last eight top-flight matches at Turf Moor, all during the season in which they were relegated.

They have failed to score a goal in the three Premier League matches they have played on a Friday with one game ending in a draw and two ending in defeats.

Burnley vs Man City

19:12 , Mike Jones

Burnley have won their opening game in two of their eight Premier League seasons (D1, L5), winning 3-2 at Chelsea in 2017 and 3-0 at home to Southampton in 2019.

The Clarets’ only home league loss last season (W16, D6) was a 2-1 defeat by QPR in April, which came after they had secured promotion

Burnley vs Man City line-ups

19:08 , Mike Jones

Manchester City stick with the same players from last season so centre-back signing Josko Gvardiol is on the bench, alongside Mateo Kovacic.

Erling Haaland leads the line with Julian Alvarez and Kevin de Bruyne is fit to start. Joao Cancelo is not in the squad.

Burnley vs Man City line-ups

19:04 , Mike Jones

Burnley boss Vincent Kompany gives debuts to five of his summers signings.

Striker Zeki Amdouni starts up front, with midfielder Sander Berge, winger Luca Koleosho and defender Dara O’Shea all brought in. Goalkeeper James Trafford makes his top-flight debut against his old club.

Summer signings Nathan Redmond and Jacob Bruun Larsen are among the substitutes.

Burnley vs Manchester City line-ups

19:01 , Mike Jones

Burnley XI: Trafford, O’Shea, Beyer, Al-Dakhil, Roberts, Berge, Cullen, Koleosho, Vitinho, Foster, Amdouni

Man City XI: Ederson; Walker, Akanji, Ake, Lewis; Rodri, De Bruyne, Bernardo; Foden, Alvarez, Haaland

Our first @premierleague team news of 2023/24 🙌



XI | Ederson, Walker, Akanji, Ake, Lewis, Rodrigo, De Bruyne (C), Bernardo, Foden, Alvarez, Haaland



XI | Ederson, Walker, Akanji, Ake, Lewis, Rodrigo, De Bruyne (C), Bernardo, Foden, Alvarez, Haaland

SUBS | Ortega Moreno, Phillips, Kovacic, Grealish, Laporte, Gomez, Gvardiol, Palmer, McAtee

18:55 , Mike Jones

Pep Guardiola claims it is inevitable standards will drop at Manchester City following last season’s treble success.

The City boss accepts it is unlikely his team will be able to match the intensity that saw them pick up the Premier League, FA Cup and Champions League trophies last term as a new campaign begins.

The Spaniard wants to make sure City pace their challenge for further silverware and is not even thinking about an end goal yet.

18:50 , Mike Jones

Pep Guardiola feels it is “almost impossible” for Manchester City to repeat last season’s treble-winning heroics.

City will begin the 2023-24 campaign as favourites in all competitions but Guardiola is not expecting a repeat of last term, when his side claimed Premier League, Champions League and FA Cup success.

“It feels like it finished yesterday but we start again,” said the City manager, whose side travel to Burnley for their Premier League opener on Friday.

The Premier League is having an identity crisis – but one thing can save it

18:45 , Mike Jones

If the Premier League is to become a title race between Pep Guardiola and Mikel Arteta once again, it will not be the only way they stand apart. They are two of the only people in the competition who seem to think anyone other than Manchester City can win the title. Even Guardiola’s opinions on that have to be viewed with some caution, however, given the performative humility he occasionally displays.

A tight title race certainly isn’t what the Catalan expects from his City players on the eve of the season. Guardiola is demanding more perfection.

Some of the other public comments on the issue from Jurgen Klopp and Erik ten Hag are similarly for the benefit of their own squad, but it should still be notable for the Premier League that the managers of its two biggest clubs are now so open about how closed off the title is.

Burnley vs Manchester City

18:40 , Mike Jones

Kompany also admitted that he will be able to put aside his connections with Manchester City when his Burnley team look to get their season off to a flying start.

“It has been an awkward month or so with congratulations flying back and forth between a lot of the people I know there,” said Kompany about City.

“They won the league, then FA Cup, then Champions League. They are people I have worked and lived with many years of my life. The contact will always be there.

“Now we have to put everything behind us and go toe to toe. We will try to do the best we can.

“Our concern is starting the league with everyone on zero points, so we have to get the best of ourselves and that is what we care about.”

Burnley vs Manchester City

18:35 , Mike Jones

Burnley have won one of their last 23 league matches against Manchester City (with six draws and 16 defeats). The Clarets have lost each of the last eight by an aggregate score of 26-1.

City have claimed 11 consecutive victories versus the Clarets in all competitions, scoring 40 goals and conceding one.

18:30 , Mike Jones

West Ham manager David Moyes hopes to be able to complete deals for both James Ward-Prowse and Harry Maguire – but stressed Manchester City’s bid for midfielder Lucas Paqueta was “not anywhere near” the club’s valuation.

Southampton midfielder Ward-Prowse is having a medical ahead of his transfer to east London, while Maguire remains in discussions with United about the terms of his exit from Old Trafford.

West Ham are understood to have knocked back an initial £60million approach for Paqueta from the Premier League champions.

Kompany ready to face Man City

18:25 , Mike Jones

Burnley manager Vincent Kompany wants his side to ‘embrace the game’ as the Clarets host Manchester City on in the 2023/24 Premier League season opener.

Speaking to the media ahead of the match, Kompany described facing Pep Guardiola’s side as one of the ‘best challenges’ his team could ask for.

He said: “We play against such a good opponent, a team filled with players and people that I know, of course, but probably the best challenge you could ever have, you could ever ask for.

“It will be a great night for everyone involved at a sold-out Turf Moor and I want the team to embrace this game and hopefully the fans can do the same.

“The start of the season is always about building cohesion as fast as you can and without it costing too many results but we’ve been through it before so we know what we have to be cautious about and we’ll also have the opportunities once we’ve gone through it.

“We are well aware of the threats that City have and how strong of a side they are and we need to be at it.”

Treble winning season was ‘once in a lifetime’ says Guardiola

18:20 , Mike Jones

Pep Guardiola believes it will be impossible for Manchester City to repeat their treble winning season this year and that his team’s achievement was ‘once in a lifetime’.

“It is impossible to do what we did last season,” said Guardiola speaking ahead of the Premier League’s return tonight.

“It’s once in a lifetime, I said to the players forget it, we climbed the highest mountain but now we come down the mountain and we start from there with everyone with the same intention.

“It will be difficult to climb as high as possible and we will see our football, our behaviours, our mentality, will dictate how the season will be.

“Football and sport, what we’ve done will remain in our hearts and minds but it’s over.

“Every season we start from zero again, but our history speaks for itself. It’s almost impossible to repeat, we’re aware but we know how difficult it was and will try to do a good performance against Burnley, and after Newcastle then Sheffield United and game by game.”

18:15 , Mike Jones

Manchester City get their season up and running with a short trip to Burnley this evening, Pep Guardiola ready to re-acquaint himself with Vincent Kompany as the Belgian prepares to take charge of his first game in the English top flight. A fourth consecutive Premier League crown would be unprecendented - Richard Jolly has been digging back through the history books to try and explain why.

Burnley vs Manchester City

18:10 , Mike Jones

Pep Guardiola says he wants his team to build some early rhythm over the first few weeks of the new season and that his mind isn’t on challenging for the Premier League title yet.

“It feels like it finished yesterday but we start again from zero and try to play game by game,” said the Manchester City boss.

“In September you don’t think about the title. But our level, day-by-day we will try to be better than the day before and go for it. We’re here so we’ll try.”

18:05 , Mike Jones

Long before Burnley’s charge to the Championship title brought a century of points and perhaps even more plaudits, Alan Pace experienced a different kind of charge. It was a more unwelcome sight.

Some 15 months ago, before the game against Newcastle that decided their destiny, the Burnley chairman declared they would remain in the Premier League “for a long time.” A couple of hours later, they were relegated.

Cue the rancour.

“To have people come up to the directors’ box on their way out and almost charge at the directors’ box, and yell and scream and tell you to eff off and go die, I don’t think people are really ready for that,” Pace reflected. “I know I wasn’t. And then walking down the street and people are waving with one of their five fingers and yelling stuff. The hardest part was being with family when people were telling us to go home: this is home.”

It is safer for him to show his face in public now. “It is way, way better when things are going well. People are very respectful and kind.”

Burnley vs Manchester City early team news

18:00 , Mike Jones

Vincent Kompany could Burnley could hand debuts to summer signings Zeki Amdouni, Sander Berge and Dara O’Shea while goalkeeper James Trafford may start against his old club on his first Premier League appearance for the Clarets.

Michael Obafemi is ruled out with a hamstring issue.

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola confirmed that Croatia centre-back Josko Gvardiol is available after joining from RB Leipzig for £77m.

Nathan Ake is fit despite missing the Community Shield against Arsenal with a minor knock and Mateo Kovacic could make his league debut for City after moving from Chelsea in June for an initial £25m.

Burnley vs Manchester City

15:10 , Mike Jones

Welcome to The Independent’s coverage of the Premier League’s return. The 2023/24 season kicks off tonight with Burnley hosting Manchester City at Turf Moor.

Vincent Kompany has turned around the fortunes and style of play for Burnley since taking charge of the club last year. He led the Clarets to the top of the Championship and saw them win the league by 10 points to guarantee an immediate return to the top flight.

However, Kompany faces no tougher a start than to take on the current Premier League champions. Manchester City have won the last three league titles and five of the previous six. They’re coming into the season on the back of winning a treble and have brought reinforcements in to take them to the next level.

Pep Guardiola expects his team to dip in quality after such a successful season but he’ll be hoping to get his champions off to a winning start tonight.