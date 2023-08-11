Burnley vs Man City: Premier League prediction, kick-off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h, odds today

Manchester City travel to Burnley tonight in the opening fixture of the new Premier League season.

Pep Guardiola’s Treble winners have little left to prove in terms of their supremacy in the modern game yet few would bet against them continuing their utter dominance by getting off to a fine start to this campaign.

Mateo Kovacic and Josko Gvardiol are the new faces in City’s team after the departures of Ilkay Gundogan and Riyad Mahrez, with Erling Haaland out to better his immaculate record of 36 goals in just 35 league games last year.

Burnley - led by City icon Vincent Kompany - have bolstered their squad after winning the Championship and count former City youth product James Trafford among their main investments.

Turf Moor will be rocking in hope, rather than expectiation, of a major upset to set the tone for what we all hope will be a fascinating season ahead.

Date, kick-off time and venue

Burnley vs Man City is scheduled for an 8pm BST kick-off tonight on Friday August 11, 2023.

The match will take place at Turf Moor in Burnley, Lancashire.

Where to watch Burnley vs Man City

TV channel: In the UK, the game will be televised live on Sky Sports, with coverage of Friday Night Football beginning at 7pm.

Live stream: Subscribers can also catch the contest live online via the Sky Go app.

Live blog: You can follow all the action on matchday via Standard Sport’s live blog.

Burnley return to the Premier League after winning the Championship (Getty Images)

Burnley vs Man City team news

Goalkeeper Trafford is hoping to make his Burnley debut on Friday night along with new signings Jordan Beyer, Dara O’Shea and Zeki Amdouni, who have all been heavily involved in pre-season.

Kompany spoke after a 3-0 friendly defeat by Mainz of the need to strengthen his side further in the transfer market, meaning more new faces could parachute in soon.

Kevin De Bruyne may be ready to start for City after making his first appearance since the Champions League final in the Community Shield defeat to Arsenal, having been suffering from a hamstring injury.

Story continues

Nathan Ake missed that game with a knock but is back training and Gvardiol will look to make his debut tonight, along with Kovacic.

Burnley vs Man City prediction

Opening-day surprises have tripped up many a defending champion but the Clarets have a rotten record in this game - conceding 23 times since they last scored against City.

Man City to win, 2-0.

Man City have 11 wins in a row against Burnley, and are 16 meetings without defeat (PA)

Head to head (h2h) history and results

Man City have 11 wins in a row against Burnley, and are 16 meetings without a defeat in this fixture.

Burnley wins: 30

Draws: 25

Man City wins: 55

Burnley vs Man City match odds

Burnley: 9/1

Draw: 5/1

Man City: 2/7

Odds via Betfair (subject to change).