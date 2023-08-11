Burnley vs Man City LIVE! Haaland brace - Premier League match stream, latest score and goal updates today

Burnley vs Manchester City - LIVE!

The new Premier League season kicks off tonight as Manchester City travel to face Burnley at Turf Moor. Pep Guardiola’s side made it five League titles in six years last term, forming part of an historic Treble-winning campaign, and the challenge is now doing it all over again.

City were beaten on penalties by Arsenal in the Community Shield last weekend, but they were on top for much of that match and will be confident of making a fast start to their title defence. Erling Haaland leads the line as he looks to back up a stunning first year in England, but Josko Gvardiol has to wait for his debut as he is named on the bench despite John Stones and Ruben Dias missing out on the squad.

Burnley boss Vincent Kompany takes on his former club, looking for a more positive result than when City beat his side 6-0 in the FA Cup last season. The Clarets were too good for the Championship but now face the ultimate test as the return to the top-flight. Follow Burnley vs Man City with Standard Sport’s LIVE blog below!

Burnley vs Man City latest news

GOAL! Two for Haaland in first half

GOAL! Haaland gives Man City early lead

How to watch: Sky Sports

Burnley team news: Trafford makes debut

Man City team news: Gvardiol and Grealish on bench

HT: Burnley 0-2 Man City

20:53 , Matt Verri

So far, so good for Man City.

And yet Guardiola is very animated with Haaland as they walk off the pitch, shoving the camera away for good measure. Hard to please.

(Action Images via Reuters)

20:51 , Matt Verri

45+3 mins: Almost too easy for City there, Rodri and Ederson almost get themselves into trouble. Heavy touch from Rodri, he just about manages to save the situation.

Looks like there could have been a foul there from the midfielder, Kompany certainly thought so. Officials did not.

20:48 , Matt Verri

45 mins: It sounds silent at Turf Moor. Coverage would suggest there are actually fans inside the stadium, but there is basically no noise.

Five minutes added on at the end of the first halkf, after that De Bruyne injury.

Foden meanwhile looks to be in on goal, bundled over in the box but the offside flag is up anway.

20:44 , Matt Verri

42 mins: Energy has gone out of Burnley a bit since that second goal, all feels a bit flat. Kompany with a big old team talk on his hands.

Aside from that De Bruyne injury, it’s a been about as ideal a first half so far as Guardiola could have hoped for.

20:41 , Matt Verri

39 mins: Free-kick out wide for City, great position to whip something in.

Alvaraz does just that, Burnley half clear it and Kovacic does the rest of the job for them with a cheap foul.

GOAL! Burnley 0-2 Man City | Erling Haaland 36'

20:38 , Matt Verri

Haaland at the double!

Absolutely ruthless. Two chances, two goals. Walker in down the right, cuts it back to Alvaraz. He lays it off to Haaland, and it’s a glorious finish into the far corner. Smacks off the underside of the bar.

20:36 , Matt Verri

34 mins: It’s about five minutes since Burnley last had a touch, City don’t look like losing it.

The hosts finally do have it back, as City suddenly up the tempo. Kovacic flicks it through to Foden, he can’t quite turn in the box and Trafford rushes off his line to claim.

20:34 , Matt Verri

32 mins: “Boring, boring City” is the chant from the Burnley fans, as the visitors knock the ball around confidently in midfield. Feels a bit unfair how well Kovacic just slots into this team.

After a few minutes of chaos, we’re back to City controlling things and slowing it down in possession.

20:31 , Matt Verri

30 mins: All of a sudden it’s starting to look a bit desperate at the back from City. Foster with a brilliant run on the left, cuts inside onto his right foot and curls an effort wide of the far post.

City have got a bit casual and the hosts are pouncing on it.

20:30 , Matt Verri

28 mins: Superb from Rodri, City very nearly in trouble there!

Mistake nearly lets Burnley in, Amdouni looks to be through on goal but Rodri gets back and the ball bobbles through to Ederson, who can clear. Crucial intervention.

20:28 , Matt Verri

26 mins: Alvaraz has barely had a kick so far, and he’s robbed of the ball by Roberts when he does finally get it.

Replays from earlier in the match show that Lewis was hit on the head with a lighter as he went down by the corner flag. Not good at all.

20:25 , Matt Verri

23 mins: De Bruyne is down and not looking too happy with life - looks like he’s picked up an injury.

Having hardly played in pre-season too, this is a real concern for City. He’s forced off and Kovacic is on for his competitive debut.

20:21 , Matt Verri

19 mins: Amdouni works the ball into space on his left foot, gets the shot away but it’s straight at Ederson.

Kompany will actually be pretty satisfied with the start his side have made you’d imagine - just one bit of a poor defending from a set-piece has cost them.

20:19 , Matt Verri

17 mins: Ederson getting all the time in the world with the ball at his feet, just strolling out of goal with it. Burnley have no interest in pressing him.

He eventually gets bored and lobs it forward to Haaland, who is dragged to the ground by Beyer. Defender doesn’t bother to complain that.

20:17 , Matt Verri

15 mins: Better from Burnley, their first proper attack of the match.

Vitinho played in on the left, his cut back to Koleosho is a good one... the shot is not. Ballooned over the bar, but some encouragement for the hosts at least.

20:13 , Matt Verri

12 mins: We’ll call that a second touch.

De Bruyne with a stunning ball into the box, Silva is there at the back post ready to head it at goal but Haaland launches himself at it instead. Has no control though and it flies over the bar.

20:12 , Matt Verri

10 mins: Burnley certainly not just sitting back, but that suits City really. They’ll be backing themselves to pass around the press.

Haaland didn’t touch the ball before his goal and don’t think he’s seen it since either. We really are back.

20:09 , Matt Verri

7 mins: Five Burnley players charging up into the City box for the press, home fans absolutely love that.

They don’t love this though, referee waves away their penalty appeals. Akanji looks a bit guilty, Amdouni it was who tried to turn him. Maybe not quite enough contact.

GOAL! Burnley 0-1 Man City | Erling Haaland 4'

20:06 , Matt Verri

Here we go again!

That didn’t take long. Corner for City, taken short and eventually De Bruyne swings the ball in to the back post. Rodri nods it back towards the the six-yard box, and Haaland is there with the first-time finish.

20:04 , Matt Verri

2 mins: City straight on the front foot from kick-off, but Rodri is crowded out on the edge of the box.

Burnley look to break up the pitch, but De Bruyne resorts to a man hug to stop that. Not the most difficult of decisions for the referee.

KICK-OFF!

20:01 , Matt Verri

We are up and running at Turf Moor!

Here we go!

19:54 , Matt Verri

The Premier League is back!

The teams are in the tunnel, ready to walk out into a brilliant atmosphere.

Burnley insisting they will stick to the principles that took them to the Championship title, they don’t want to take a backwards step in the top-flight. Time to find out how that works for them!

What else would you expect at Turf Moor...

19:48 , Matt Verri

More of the same?

19:40 , Matt Verri

It was a fairly decent first season in England for Erling Haaland.

Just the 36 Premier League goals, to go with 12 in the Champions League and 52 across all competitions.

Will be a very special campaign ahead if he’s going to better that!

Not long now!

19:32 , Matt Verri

Just under half-an-hour to go until kick-off at Turf Moor.

Huge roar from the crowd as the home players jog out for the warms up, it’s a perfect evening for it too. Some blue sky - haven’t seen much of that in the UK over the past two months.

Always good for the promoted sides to get a night like this early in the season, even if Kompany might not necessarily agree.

He does love a pre-match interview

19:26 , Matt Verri

"To try and aim for a treble again, does that have to be your ambition this time around?"



"𝐍𝐨."



Expect cards...

19:17 , Matt Verri

The EFL got up and running last weekend and there were a lot of cards!

Officials are going to be very tough on any time-wasting, whether that be kicking a ball away or taking too long at restarts, while there will be a lot of stoppage-time. We could see an extra 15 minutes of action every game.

Something to keep a close eye on tonight.

(REUTERS)

Pre-match thoughts from Kompany

19:12 , Matt Verri

“We have a team with very little Premier League experience. At the end of the season we’ll have a lot more. We have to give people a chance for that to build up.

“Cohesion is a big thing. They have seven years of it. We’ll take it one step at a time. I hope they can get something out of this game, not just a result but get a bit of momentum – a tackle in, a dribble, a shot and help build a special night.

“With this being Turf Moor, first day of the season, I expect City to be at full force. I guarantee this is the worst Burnley will be this season.”

"We'll be better every single day" 💪



Gvardiol made to wait

19:08 , Matt Verri

As we suggested earlier, no John Stones or Ruben Dias tonight for Man City. Even with those absences, Josko Gvardiol does not come straight into the side, with the new signing among the substitutes.

So too are Mateo Kovacic and Jack Grealish, while Phil Foden comes into the side and Rico Lewis gets his chance too.

For Burnley, former City goalkeeper James Trafford makes his competitive debut, and Lyle Foster is tasked with leading the line.

Burnley team news

19:03 , Matt Verri

Starting XI: Trafford, Roberts, O’Shea, Al Dakhil, Beyer, Koleosho, Berge, Cullen, Vitinho, Amdouni, Foster

Subs: Redmond, Bruun Larsen, Cork, Gudmundsson, Brownhill, Benson, Ekdal, Zaroury, Muric

Man City team news

19:00 , Matt Verri

Starting XI: Ederson, Walker, Akanji, Ake, Lewis, Rodri, De Bruyne, Bernardo, Foden, Alvarez, Haaland

Subs: Ortega Moreno, Phillips, Kovacic, Grealish, Laporte, Gomez, Gvardiol, Palmer, McAtee

Kompany has arrived!

18:57 , Matt Verri

(Action Images via Reuters)

Team news coming up!

18:52 , Matt Verri

We’ll have all the team news from Turf Moor in just under ten minutes.

Sounds like John Stones and Josko Gvardiol miss out for Man City, but no confirmation of that just yet.

FPL managers around the world already looking up when they can play their wildcard...

“We’ll give it a great go"

18:47 , Matt Verri

"We're going to try and be us, we're going to try and be brave in and out of possession!" 💪



Two sides full of confidence!

18:42 , Matt Verri

Fair to say both these teams enjoyed memorable seasons last year!

For Man City, they finally got their hands on the Champions League trophy, sealing a Treble-winning campaign after a relentless final four months of the season.

Burnley meanwhile cruised to the Championship table, picking up 101 points and finishing 21 points ahead of Luton in third. Now just the small matter of taking that form into the Premier League.

City dominant last time they met

18:31 , Matt Verri

Burnley had a taste of the Premier League last season, when they came up against Man City in the FA Cup quarter-finals.

It didn’t quite go to plan. Guardiola’s side won 6-0 to book their place at Wembley in emphatic fashion - Burnley fans will hope their team has learnt a lot from that encounter.

Here are the highlights from that match, probably more appealing to City supporters than it is those in the Clarets corner...

Guardiola: Kompany destroyed the Championship

18:22 , Matt Verri

Vincent Kompany was Man City captain under Pep Guardiola, and his former boss has unsurprisingly been full of praise for the Belgian in the build-up to this match.

“Normally the first games are difficult in itself, especially against the newly-promoted sides because they have nothing to lose and they have energy and the dream to do a good season,” Guardiola said.

“[Kompany] did an incredible job last season, because he changed completely the way Burnley play for the last years under Sean Dyche and he destroyed the Championship.

“He’s done an incredible job and I’m sure he’s going to do really, really well. It will be a tough, tough game, especially at the beginning of the season.”

(Getty Images)

Man City keen on Paqueta

18:12 , Matt Verri

West Ham face a fight to keep Lucas Paqueta after Manchester City launched a £60million move for the Brazil international.

Paqueta has emerged as a shock target for Pep Guardiola and City have made an initial approach to West Ham.

The Hammers do not want to lose Paqueta but know it could be difficult to keep hold of the 25-year-old if the Treble winners push hard to sign him.

It is understood West Ham would only listen to offers of more than £85m for a player they signed for a club-record fee of £51m from Lyon last summer.

Click here for more on that!

(Getty Images)

First montage of the season...

18:04 , Matt Verri

Just under two hours to go until kick-off and we are up and running on the montage front.

Burnley setting the scene nice and early, huge night for them back in the Premier League and facing the ultimate test against the defending champions..

Standard Sport prediction

17:57 , Matt Verri

Opening-day surprises have tripped up many a defending champion but the Clarets have a rotten record in this game - conceding 23 times since they last scored against City.

Pep Guardiola’s side took a while to hit top form last season, but they can be expected to get off to a strong start here.

Man City to win, 2-0.

Man City team news

17:50 , Matt Verri

Man City could hand new signing Josko Gvardiol a debut against Burnley.

The Croatian international defender joined the club from RB Leipzig in a £77.6million deal last week and was not involved during Sunday’s Community Shield penalty shootout loss to Arsenal at Wembley.

But the Treble winners may opt to give the 21-year-old his first City appearance, while star playmaker Kevin De Bruyne may also be involved.

Despite the Belgian international missing most of pre-season with a hamstring injury picked up in the Champions League final win over Inter Milan in Istanbul in June, De Bruyne did feature off the bench against Arsenal.

Given the manner in which they ended last season, it’s difficult to envisage City boss Pep Guardiola making too many unenforced changes tonight, with Nathan Ake also ready to go after injury and Mateo Kovacic in line for a competitive debut after his summer move from Chelsea.

Predicted Man City XI: Ederson; Walker, Stones, Gvardiol, Akanji; Rodri, Kovacic; Bernardo, Alvarez, Grealish; Haaland

(AFP via Getty Images)

Burnley team news

17:42 , Matt Verri

Goalkeeper James Trafford is hoping to make his competitive Burnley debut tonight, having signed for the club from City earlier this summer.

Jordan Beyer, Dara O’Shea and Zeki Amdouni have all been heavily involved in pre-season are set to feature too.

Predicted Burnley XI: Trafford; Roberts, Beyer, O’Shea, Vitinho; Cork, Cullen; Redmond, Brownhill, Zaroury; Amdouni

(Getty Images)

How to watch Burnley vs Man City

17:37 , Matt Verri

TV channel: In the UK, the game will be televised live on Sky Sports, with coverage of Friday Night Football beginning at 7pm.

Live stream: Subscribers can also catch the contest live online via the Sky Go app.

Live blog: You can follow all the action right here with us!

Good evening!

17:31 , Matt Verri

Hello and welcome to Standard Sport’s LIVE coverage of Burnley vs Man City - the new Premier League season is here!

City begin their title defence with a trip to Burnley, managed by a man in Vincent Kompany who they are certainly familiar with. Pep Guardiola’s side were in sensational form at the end of last season on their way to the Treble, challenge for them is picking up from where they left off.

We’ll have all the latest updates, build-up and team news ahead of kick-off, which comes at 8pm BST from Turf Moor. Stay with us!