Is Burnley vs Liverpool on TV today? Kick-off time and how to watch Premier League fixture

Liverpool visit Burnley in the Premier League this afternoon as the Reds aim to maintain their winning run and keep the pressure on leaders Manchester City.

The Reds have won on their last four trips to Turf Moor and face a Burnley side who remain bottom of the table despite Tuesday’s draw against Manchester United.

Diogo Jota scored twice as Liverpool beat Leicester at Anfield on Thursday to make it three wins in a row in the Premier League, and they could welcome Mohamed Salah back into their starting line-up after he returned from the Africa Cup of Nations.

The Premier League’s top scorer made an appearance from the bench against Leicester but is set to start his first club match since early January as Jurgen Klopp’s side look to close the gap to the top of the table.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the match today.

When is Burnley vs Liverpool?

The match will kick off at 2pm GMT on Sunday 13 February.

How can I watch it?

The match has not been selected for live TV coverage in the UK. Commentary is available on BBC Radio 5 Live from 2pm, while highlights will be available to watch for free on the Sky Sports YouTube channel shortly after full-time. Match of the Day 2 will also present highlights on BBC One at 10:30pm.

Confirmed line-ups

Burnley: Pope; Roberts, Tarkowski, Mee, Pieters; Lennon, Westwood, Brownhill, Cornet; Weghorst, Rodriguez

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson; Fabinho, Henderson, Keita; Salah, Firmino, Mane

Odds

Burnley: 9/1

Draw: 17/4

Liverpool: 2/7

Prediction

Liverpool have an impressive record at Turf Moor in recent years and it is likely to continue here against Burnley. Burnley 0-3 Liverpool