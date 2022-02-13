Burnley vs Liverpool prediction: How will Premier League fixture play out today?

Liverpool play Burnley in the Premier League this afternoon in a meeting of two teams at opposite ends of the table.

Burnley are desperate for points to boost their survival chances and although Sean Dyche’s side are unbeaten in three games, including Tuesday’s 1-1 draw with Manchester United, the wins have eluded them and they remain rooted to the bottom of the table.

Liverpool are on a run of three wins in a row as they attempt to catch leaders Manchester City, although manager Jurgen Klopp was dismissive of his side’s chances despite Thursday’s 2-0 win over Leicester.

Diogo Jota has scored five goals in his last four games as Liverpool look set to welcome back Mohamed Salah to their starting line-up, as well as Sadio Mane to their matchday squad.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the match today.

When is Burnley vs Liverpool?

The match will kick off at 2pm GMT on Sunday 13 February.

How can I watch it?

The match has not been selected for live TV coverage in the UK. Commentary is available on BBC Radio 5 Live from 2pm, while highlights will be available to watch for free on the Sky Sports YouTube channel shortly after full-time. Match of the Day 2 will also present highlights on BBC One at 10:30pm.

What is the team news

Maxwel Cornet has been passed fit for Burnley but Charlie Taylor, Johann Berg Gudmundsson and Matej Vydra are expected to be out.

Mohamed Salah could start for Liverpool while Sadio Mane is in contention after returning from the Africa Cup of Nations. Jordan Henderson is expected to be available after missing the match against Leicester.

Predicted line-ups

Burnley: Pope; Roberts, Tarkowski, Mee, Pieters; McNeil, Westwood, Brownhill, Cornet; Weghorst, Rodriguez

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Fabinho, Henderson, Keita; Diaz, Jota, Salah

Odds

Burnley: 9/1

Draw: 17/4

Liverpool: 2/7

Prediction

Liverpool have an impressive record at Turf Moor in recent years and it is likely to continue here against Burnley. Burnley 0-3 Liverpool