Burnley vs Liverpool: Prediction, kick-off time, team news, TV, live stream, h2h results, odds today

Liverpool can go top of the Premier League table again by avoiding defeat at Burnley tonight.

Jurgen Klopp's Reds will leapfrog Arsenal once more with just a point in the early evening Boxing Day kick-off at Turf Moor, before rivals Aston Villa head to Manchester United later and the Gunners wait two days to host West Ham.

A pair of contrasting draws at home to United and Arsenal have kept Liverpool on steady pace to challenge for the title, even if they are yet to sparkle and dazzle like true champions might.

Nonetheless, Klopp will point to his team being right in the mix at this point as a near-perfect execution of his plans for the season.

Likewise, Vincent Kompany is out to keep his Burnley side looking up having hit decent form of late in their battle to beat the drop.

Date, kick-off time and venue

Burnley vs Liverpool is scheduled for a 5:30pm GMT kick-off today on Tuesday December 26, 2023.

The match will take place at Turf Moor.

Burnley are fresh off a key win at Fulham (AFP via Getty Images)

Where to watch Burnley vs Liverpool

TV channel: In the UK, today's game will be televised live on Amazon Prime Video.

Live stream: Subscribers can also catch the contest live online via the Amazon Prime Video app and website.

Live blog: You can follow all the action on matchday via Standard Sport’s live blog.

Burnley vs Liverpool team news

Without Luca Koleosho, the Clarets are monitoring injury issues for Jack Cork, Johann Berg Gudmundsson and Aaron Ramsey.

Luis Diaz is contending with a knock for Liverpool, who put Darwin Nunez on the bench for their last two games.

Kostas Tsimikas misses out having picked up a bad shoulder injury last time out, meaning Joe Gomez should come in at left-back with Andy Robertson sidelined.

Alexis Mac Allister, Stefan Bajcetic, Joel Matip and Thiago Alcantara are unavailable with Diogo Jota set to join them despite nearing his return from a hamstring complaint.

Burnley vs Liverpool prediction

The visitors may not have it all their own way against a side that can play front-foot, passing football.

But they should have the power to muscle them off with a good press and take their chances on the counter.

Liverpool to win, 3-1.

Liverpool need only a point to go top, albeit potentially temporarily (AP)

Head to head (h2h) history and results

Liverpool have visited Turf Moor eight times in the league since the turn of the century, winning on seven occasions.

Burnley wins: 38

Liverpool wins: 59

Draws: 29

Burnley vs Liverpool match odds

Burnley to win: 15/2

Liverpool to win: 1/3

Draw: 4/1

Odds via Betfair (subject to change).