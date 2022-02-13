Burnley vs Liverpool predicted line-ups: Team news ahead of Premier League fixture today

Mohamed Salah is set to start his first Liverpool match since early January as the Reds visit Burnley in the Premier League today.

The Premier League’s top scorer returned from the Africa Cup of Nations to make a substitute appearance in the 2-0 win over Leicester on Thursday, following Egypt’s penalty shootout defeat to Senegal in the continental cup final.

Sadio Mane, who scored the winning penalty as Senegal won the tournament for the first time, is in contention to make the squad after returning to the club following his country’s celebrations.

Liverpool won both of their Premier League matches in the absence of Salah and Mane to keep pace with leaders Manchester City and travel to a Burnley side who remain bottom of the table following their draw against Manchester United on Tuesday.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the match this afternoon.

When is Burnley vs Liverpool?

The match will kick off at 2pm GMT on Sunday 13 February.

How can I watch it?

The match has not been selected for live TV coverage in the UK. Commentary is available on BBC Radio 5 Live from 2pm, while highlights will be available to watch for free on the Sky Sports YouTube channel shortly after full-time. Match of the Day 2 will also present highlights on BBC One at 10:30pm.

What is the team news

Maxwel Cornet has been passed fit for Burnley but Charlie Taylor, Johann Berg Gudmundsson and Matej Vydra are expected to be out.

Mohamed Salah could start for Liverpool while Sadio Mane is in contention after returning from the Africa Cup of Nations. Jordan Henderson is expected to be available after missing the match against Leicester.

Predicted line-ups

Burnley: Pope; Roberts, Tarkowski, Mee, Pieters; McNeil, Westwood, Brownhill, Cornet; Weghorst, Rodriguez

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Fabinho, Henderson, Keita; Diaz, Jota, Salah

Odds

Burnley: 9/1

Draw: 17/4

Liverpool: 2/7

Prediction

Liverpool have an impressive record at Turf Moor in recent years and it is likely to continue here against Burnley. Burnley 0-3 Liverpool

