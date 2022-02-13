Burnley vs Liverpool live stream: How to watch Premier League fixture online and on TV today

Burnley host Liverpool in the Premier League today as Jurgen Klopp’s side look to keep the pressure on leaders Manchester City.

The Reds have won three games in a row in the Premier League but Klopp was dismissive of Liverpool’s title chances after Thursday’s 2-0 win over Leicester at Anfield.

Diogo Jota scored twice, Mohamed Salah made his return after playing in the Africa Cup of Nations final last weekend, and new signing Luis Diaz made his first start since his January move from Porto in the win over Brendan Rodgers’ side.

Burnley held Manchester United to a 1-1 draw on Tuesday but remain bottom of the Premier League table, although Sean Dyche’s side do have games in hand on the teams above them.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the match this afternoon.

When is Burnley vs Liverpool?

The match will kick off at 2pm GMT on Sunday 13 February.

How can I watch it?

The match has not been selected for live TV coverage in the UK. Commentary is available on BBC Radio 5 Live from 2pm, while highlights will be available to watch for free on the Sky Sports YouTube channel shortly after full-time. Match of the Day 2 will also present highlights on BBC One at 10:30pm.

Confirmed line-ups

Burnley: Pope; Roberts, Tarkowski, Mee, Pieters; Lennon, Westwood, Brownhill, Cornet; Weghorst, Rodriguez

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson; Fabinho, Henderson, Keita; Salah, Firmino, Mane

Odds

Burnley: 9/1

Draw: 17/4

Liverpool: 2/7

Prediction

Liverpool have an impressive record at Turf Moor in recent years and it is likely to continue here against Burnley. Burnley 0-3 Liverpool