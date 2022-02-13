Burnley vs Liverpool LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and more today

Michael Jones
·12 min read
In this article:
  • Jürgen Klopp
    German association football player and manager
(Liverpool FC via Getty Images)
(Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

Follow live updates as Liverpool FC face a trip to Burnley in the Premier League, one of three early kick-offs to be staged this afternoon. The Reds are aiming to keep pace with Manchester City after the Premier League leaders re-established their 12-point lead at the top of the table thanks to a 4-0 win over Norwich on Saturday night. Jurgen Klopp’s side are on a run of three wins in a row in the Premier League, although the Liverpool manager was dismissive of their chances of catching City in the Premier League title race following Thursday’s 2-0 win over Leicester at Anfield.

Diogo Jota continued his goalscoring form on a night which also saw Luis Diaz make his first Premier League start and Mohamed Salah return following Egypt’s Africa Cup of Nations defeat to Senegal last weekend. Sadio Mane, who scored the winning penalty in Senegal’s triumph, could return today as Liverpool visit Turf Moor, where they find a Burnley side at the bottom of the table under Sean Dyche. The Clarets are unbeaten in three following the midweek draw with Manchester United, however, but are desperate for a win to boost their survival chances.

Follow live updates from Burnley vs Liverpool below, plus scores from Tottenham vs Wolves and Newcastle vs Aston Villa, in the day’s other early kick-offs:

Burnley vs Liverpool

  • Kick-off at 2pm GMT

  • Burnley XI: Pope; Roberts, Tarkowski, Mee, Pieters; Lennon, Westwood, Brownhill, Cornet; Weghorst, Rodriguez

  • Liverpool XI: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson; Fabinho, Henderson, Keita; Salah, Firmino, Mane

Burnley vs Liverpool

13:34 , Michael Jones

Burnley are unbeaten in six Premier League home fixtures but have won just once in 19 at Turf Moor with each of the Claret’s last four home league games ending in draws.

Burnley vs Liverpool

13:31 , Michael Jones

Sean Dyche’s side have only scored three goals in their last eight matches, can Jay Rodriguez and Wout Weghorst get Burnley back in the goals?

(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

Burnley vs Liverpool: Dyche on Weghorst and Rodriguez partnership

13:28 , Michael Jones

Burnley have been severely lacking in goals this season but Sean Dyche hopes to turn that around through the budding relationship between Jay Rodriguez and new signing Wout Weghorst.

Weghorst put in a commanding centre forward display against Manchester United and linked well with Rodriguez to set up Burnley’s equaliser. Speaking about the development of both players Dyche said:

Wout [Weghorst] has offered different ways of playing in his career. His understanding of the game is good and I think he is aware of how we play with two strikers, and he linked some very clever play for Jay’s [Rodriguez] goal.

“I think he can finish, but there’s other ways that we can operate with Wout as well that could bring goals to us and a different way of playing.

“Jay is a top pro. He knows the area well, he’s an excellent professional, he looks after himself. I was delighted for him, he’s a balanced character, he’s very low-key in the way he is, but he’s got a lot of respect around these parts and rightly so.

“He was waiting for that 100th goal and maybe some psychology creeped in, so to get that goal meant a lot to him. His mentality is good and he works hard and delivered a good performance.”

Burnley vs Liverpool

13:24 , Michael Jones

Liverpool have earned five league victories in a row against the side bottom of the table, scoring 12 goals without reply in total.

They dropped points in only two of their 13 Premier League fixtures this season against teams in the bottom half of the table, drawing at Brentford and losing at Leicester.

Burnley vs Liverpool

13:21 , Michael Jones

Liverpool have won three successive league games, and nine of their last 12 with two draws and just one defeat in that time.

(Liverpool FC via Getty Images)
(Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

Jurgen Klopp keen to play down hype around Luis Diaz after impressive Liverpool debut

13:18 , Michael Jones

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has tried to dampen expectations on Luis Diaz after the £37.5million forward made an instant impact in his first two appearances.

Although the Reds boss described the January signing’s Premier League debut in the 2-0 win over Leicester as “probably the best I saw as a new player”, he knows there remains an adaptation period.

With Africa Cup of Nations winner Sadio Mane now back with the squad after returning from his success with Senegal, Diaz may find he has a reduced role in the coming weeks.

Jurgen Klopp keen to play down hype around Luis Diaz after impressive debut

Burnley vs Liverpool: Jurgen Klopp on Luis Diaz’s impressive debut

13:16 , Michael Jones

January signing Luis Diaz made his full debut for Liverpool in their last Premier League game against Leicester and impressed the crowd at Anfield with driving runs into the box, his desire to shoot, as well as the intensity of his defensive play and willingness to throw himself into tackles to regain the ball.

It was an eye-catching display and one that delighted manager Jurgen Klopp who said:

It was now a first game and was probably one of the best I ever saw from a new player, that’s true, because it looked completely natural.

“But it’s only a first game and we have to see how he will adapt to all the different stuff, to the intensity and all these kind of things now in the Premier League. There’s no rush in it still.

“It was a very good opportunity to start him because of Sadio [Mane] not being here yet and Mo [Salah] coming back from an incredibly intense tournament. That was then a really good moment and yeah, he showed up.”

13:12 , Michael Jones

Burnley have gone 10 league matches without a win, with their solitary victory in 23 league games coming against Brentford in October.

During this run the Clarets have notched up 11 draws and 11 defeats alongside that sole victory.

Burnley vs Liverpool: Head-to-head

13:09 , Michael Jones

Burnley have won just two of the 15 Premier League meetings between theses sides. A 2-0 victory at Turf Moor in August 2016 and 1-0 at Anfield in January last season.

Liverpool menawhile have won six of their seven Premier League away games against Burnley.

Burnley vs Liverpool: Team changes

13:06 , Michael Jones

Sean Dyche makes just one change to the Burnley side that drew 1-1 with Manchester United last time out. In comes Aaron Lennon with Dwight McNeil dropping to the bench.

Sadio Mane and Mo Salah both return to the Liverpool starting XI as Jurgen Klopp makes four changes to the team that defeated Leicester during the week. Diogo Jota and Luis Diaz both drop to the bench with Jordan Henderson and Naby Keita replacing Thiago Alcantara and Curtis Jones in midfield.

Burnley vs Liverpool: Line-ups

13:01 , Michael Jones

Burnley XI: Pope, Roberts, Tarkowski, Mee, Pieters, Lennon, Brownhill, Westwood, Cornet, Rodriguez, Weghorst

Liverpool XI: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson, Fabinho, Henderson, Keita, Salah, Firmino, Mane

Burnley vs Liverpool: Klopp on Mane’s return

12:55 , Michael Jones

As we wait for the line-ups to drop, here’s what Liverpool boss, Jurgen Klopp, had to say about Sadio Mane possibly returning to the starting XI for today’s game. Speaking at a press conference during the week, Klopp said:

Will Sadio be available? We have to find out.

“Sadio will come [in] this morning for training and I assume he will be in full training and then we make a decision after that on how he feels and all that stuff.

“He will probably still be emotionally high-flying, but physically we have to see how intense the last few days were for him.”

Burnley vs Liverpool: Sean Dyche on facing Liverpool

12:50 , Michael Jones

Burnley boss, Sean Dyche, explained what he is expecting from Liverpool today and how his team can challenge them in the hopes of earning a positive result from the game. He said:

They are a powerful outfit, we know that. They are getting players back through a tough period of injuries and Covid, and a couple of players coming back from the Africa Cup of Nations.

“They have got pace and they can be direct in their play, they can use the ball technically and score goals, so they are a good side, without a doubt

“It’s difficult, we have beat them ourselves, but you have to keep your shape well, you have to work really fast in transition if they work in transition, and you’ve got to stay tuned it all of the time as they offer a threat in a different style, and they are a really strong outfit and we know that.

“You have to play well and deliver, and certainly defensively, everyone has to be good and needs to have big performances.”

Burnley vs Liverpool: Premier League standings

12:45 , Michael Jones

Burnley have won only one game so far this season but have been slowly accumlating points through draws. 11 of their 20 league games this term have ended all square and manager Sean Dyche will be hoping to take the next step and convert those types of results into wins. The Clarets sit bottom of the table with just 14 points but they have at least two games in hand on all the teams above them and if they win both they will move out of the relegation zone.

Liverpool cannot afford to drop points if they want any chance of catching Manchester City at the top of the table. City have a 12 point lead over the Reds, following their 4-0 victory over Norwich yesterday, but Liverpool have two games in hand on the champions and still have to face Pep Guardiola’s men in the run in. If all those results go Liverpool’s way they could be looking at a three-point deficit which would keep the pressure on Manchester City. However, it is a difficult task. Liverpool have to win today to keep up their momentum and Burnley are not the easiest of teams to break down despite their league position.

Burnley vs Liverpool: Recent results

12:39 , Michael Jones

Burnley have picked up three points from their last three Premier League games having held Arsenal and Watford to goalless draws then coming from behind against Manchester United to pick up another point in a 1-1 contest. Jay Rodriguez scored for the first time in 49 games as he netted the equaliser against United. Sean Dyche will be hoping his team can emulate those performances against Liverpool todya in what will be their toughest game so far in 2022.

Liverpool are unbeaten in eight matches since the turn of the year and have progressed to the final of the Carabao Cup, the fifth round of the FA Cup and are chasing down Premier League leaders Manchester City. The Reds have won their last five matches across all competitons despite the absences of Mo Salah and Sadio Mane who both made it to the final of the Africa Cup of Nations. Last time out Diogo Jota bagged a brace as Liverpool swept Leicester City aside 2-0 at Anfield and Jurgen Klopp will be hopinh to keep this winning run going.

Burnley vs Liverpool: Injuries and absentees

12:33 , Michael Jones

Charlie Taylor will miss a fourth game for Burnley according to boss Sean Dyche as he continues his recovery from a foot injury. Matej Vydra and Johann Berg Gudmundsson are also missing through respective illnesses.

Liverpool have welcomed back Sadio Mane following his triumph at the Africa Cup of Nations and Jordan Henderson is fit again after a back problem kept him out of Liverpool’s win over Leicester. Both players could return to the starting XI.

Klopp highlights positives of age and experience amid Salah talks

12:27 , Karl Matchett

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp believes clubs can still reap the benefits of retaining players into their mid-30s – which could offer hope of a resolution to Mohamed Salah’s contract impasse.

The Egypt international turns 30 in the summer, when he will have 12 months left on his current deal.

It is believed the Premier League’s current leading scorer is looking for an improved contract in excess of £300,000-a-week but the player has frequently stressed it is not about the money and he is keen to stay.

Liverpool’s owners Fenway Sports Group have always been reluctant to offer lucrative contracts to players over the age of 30 but the form Salah is showing and his superior fitness suggests he could continue at the highest level for several years more.

Salah will be the last of Liverpool’s famed front three to turn 30, Sadio Mane celebrates a similar birthday in April, while Roberto Firmino is 31 in October and both, too, have contracts which expire in 16 months’ time.

Klopp was asked whether players reach their peak later in their careers now and his response was intriguing.

“One or two years ago the first three players of the Ballon d’Or, apart from Salah who is slightly younger, were all 34 or older.

“Lewandowski is 33, then Messi and Ronaldo (are) 34 and 37 and if you are lucky enough to get through a career without major injuries you can play long.”

Full report:

Jurgen Klopp highlights positives of age and experience amid Mohamed Salah talks

