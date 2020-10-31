Burnley vs Chelsea predicted line-ups: Team news ahead of Premier League fixture today

Burnley host Chelsea on Saturday in the Premier League looking for a first win of the season.

The Clarets have been poor, struggling with key players injured and the failure to replace those who left in the summer, resulting in them sitting in the bottom three with just one point so far.

Chelsea won 4-0 in Krasnodar at the weekend and are on a strong run in terms of being unbeaten, but draws have hampered their efforts to stay in touch at the top.

Just one win in the last five in the league leaves them 10th ahead of the weekend’s action.

When is the match?

The game kicks off at 3pm GMT on Saturday, 31 October at Turf Moor.

Where can I watch it?

The match is live on BT Sport Box Office on a pay-per-view basis. BT TV customers can access it on channel 495 or on the BT Player online. Customers of other services can check here for how to access the channel for the match.

What is the team news?

Burnley remain without Jack Cork in midfield, but Ben Mee could return after getting through a training game recently without setback. Phil Bardsley needs to return a negative Covid-19 test to feature after previously showing positive, while Erik Pieters needs a fitness test on a calf issue.

Thiago Silva should return for Chelsea after being rested in midweek, while Marcos Alonso should also return to the squad after his European suspension. Billy Gilmour and Kepa Arrizabalaga are the only injury absentees.

Predicted line-ups

BUR: Pope; Lowton, Long, Tarkowski, Taylor; Gudmundsson, Westwood, Brownhill, McNeil; Barnes, Wood.

CHE: Mendy; James, Silva, Zouma, Chilwell; Jorginho, Kante; Mount, Havertz, Pulisic; Werner.

Odds

Burnley - 11/2

Draw - 7/2

Chelsea - 57/100

