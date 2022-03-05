Burnley vs Chelsea LIVE: Premier League latest scores and goal updates from five fixtures today

Follow live updates from this afternoon’s Premier League fixtures, as Chelsea head to Burnley at the looking to consolidate their place in the top four while the hosts aim to take a step closer to survival. It comes after a tumultuous week for Thomas Tuchel’s side, which has seen Roman Abramovich confirm that he has put the club up for sale with the oligarch facing sanctions from the British government following Russia’s invasion on Ukraine.

Tuchel admitted that the news, which came just as Chelsea were preparing to face Luton Town in the FA Cup on Wednesday, came as a distraction but backed his team to remain focused on matters on the pitch despite the uncertainty off it. Chelsea played just once in the Premier League last month, as they won the Club World Cup in Abu Dhabi before losing out to Liverpool in the Carabao Cup final last weekend, but victory at Turf Moor would widen the gap to fourth-place Manchester United.

Burnley’s three-game unbeaten run was put to an end by Leicester on Tuesday but Sean Dyche’s side have given themselves a chance to beat the drop thanks to their form in recent weeks. The Clarets held Chelsea to a 1-1 draw at Stamford Bridge back in November and a point would be enough to lift Burnley above Everton and out of the relegation zone. Follow live updates from Burnley vs Chelsea, plus live scores from the rest of the afternoon’s games, below:

Burnley vs Chelsea: Latest updates

Kick-off at Turf Moor is at 3pm

Chelsea return to Premier League action amid off-field uncertainty

Relegation-threatened Burnley can go above Everton with a point

Four other matches on at 3pm, including Newcastle vs Brighton

Burnley: Pope; Roberts, Tarkowski, Collins, Taylor; McNeil, Brownhill, Westwood, Lennon; Rodriguez, Weghorst

Chelsea: Mendy; Chalobah, Thiago Silva, Rudiger; James, Kante, Jorginho, Saul; Pulisic, Havertz, Mount

Tuchel urges Chelsea to focus against Burnley

14:53 , Jamie Braidwood

Tuchel admitted the sheer scale of Abramovich selling has the power to distract his players, but insisted everyone in the Chelsea set-up knows how to maintain focus.

“It can affect, we should not say this has no effect,” said Tuchel. “But I think we should be careful of already giving an outlook on a general impact because we have 80 people in the building, 80 different life situations and 80 different characters, and they will handle the situation differently.

“And I think that we have also the chance here in Cobham to react to the situation how we want and in the end still influence everybody in a positive way, that it’s okay to focus on sport, and we proved it already twice in the last two games.

“So right now there are not too many reasons why we should not be able to do it a third time, then a fourth time and a fifth time.

“Let’s see what’s going to happen, how the situation evolves and continues. But right now I’m positive that we can be competitive.”

Sean Dyche knows importance of getting details right as Burnley host Chelsea

14:52 , Jamie Braidwood

Burnley boss Sean Dyche says the defeat to Leicester last time out was a reminder of the importance of “getting the details right”.

The Clarets had lost only one of their previous seven matches and taken seven points from their last three prior to being beaten 2-0 by the Foxes at Turf Moor on Tuesday.

Dyche – whose side are 18th in the Premier League, a point adrift of 17th-placed Everton having played a game more – said ahead of Saturday’s home clash with Chelsea: “We weren’t far off (against Leicester).

“We gave away two sloppy goals in the end that cost us, but the general performance wasn’t far off, it just wasn’t as clear-focused and clear-minded as we have shown in performances recently.

“I just felt it was one where kind of we added to the fact that it went away from us. We didn’t play with the clarity we have been and we gave away two soft situations.

“Nick Pope had played very well and made some big saves for us, and we actually conceded from two situations that we didn’t need to. If a couple of the other ones had gone in against Popey, I would have held my hands up, but we kind of didn’t do the things we normally do to prevent two situations which led to their goals.

“So that was my main bugbear. I felt we were on such a good performance level over so many games, and I just felt the energy was right but the detail wasn’t right.

“We’d done well with that over the previous seven games, so we have to remind ourselves of how important that is. The other night does remind you of that – you need to get the details right all the time in the Premier League, otherwise you get punished.”

Burnley vs Chelsea: Reece James returns to starting line-up

14:40 , Jamie Braidwood

Good news, Chelsea fans. Reece James is back starting a game for the first time since December.

(Getty Images)

Christian Eriksen to start against Norwich

14:18 , Jamie Braidwood

Christian Eriksen will make his first start for Brentford this afternoon at Carrow Road.

Burnley vs Chelsea: Confirmed line-ups

14:03 , Jamie Braidwood

Burnley: Pope; Roberts, Tarkowski, Collins, Taylor; McNeil, Brownhill, Westwood, Lennon; Rodriguez, Weghorst

Chelsea: Mendy; Chalobah, Thiago Silva, Rudiger; James, Kante, Jorginho, Saul; Pulisic, Havertz, Mount

Lukaku and Werner on target in FA Cup win

13:54 , Jamie Braidwood

It was a good night for Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner on Wednesday as they helped Chelsea come from behind to beat Luton in the FA Cup.

Lukaku tapped home Timo Werner’s cross late on to thwart the Hatters’ dreams of a first quarter-final since 1994, on the day when Roman Abramovich signalled the impending end of his Blues reign.

Werner scored and made both Chelsea’s other goals on a solid night for the Germany forward, with Saul Niguez also clipping home.

Could Lukaku or Werner start today? Line-ups will be confirmed in five minutes.

Premier League fixtures

13:45 , Jamie Braidwood

It’s a busy afternoon of Premier League football today, with the following games all underway at 3pm. Jesse Marsch’s first match as Leeds United manager at Leicester is currently goalless.

Burnley vs Chelsea

Newcastle vs Brighton

Aston Villa vs Southampton

Norwich vs Brentford

Wolves vs Crystal Palace

Burnley vs Chelsea: Team news

13:41 , Jamie Braidwood

Chelsea are set to be without Cesar Azpilicueta and Andreas Christensen, but Hakim Ziyech and Trevoh Chalobah are set to be available. Reece James could start.

Burnley captain Ben Mee is a major doubt while Erik Pieters, Dale Stephens, Matej Vydra and Johann Berg Gudmundsson are all out.

When is Burnley vs Chelsea?

13:38 , Jamie Braidwood

The match will kick-off at 3pm GMT at Turf Moor.

It will not be shown live on TV in the UK, but highlights of the match will be available to watch on the Sky Sports YouTube channel at full-time, or this evening on Match of the Day.

Tuchel pledges future to Chelsea despite Abramovich sale

13:35 , Jamie Braidwood

Thomas Tuchel has pledged his future to Chelsea amid Roman Abramovich’s decision to sell the Stamford Bridge club.

Russian-Israeli billionaire Abramovich revealed his decision to sell Chelsea on Wednesday night after 19 years as owner.

The Blues have already received several serious bids, with Swiss billionaire Hansjorg Wyss and American magnate Todd Boehly teaming up in a consortium offer.

Tuchel has led Chelsea to the Champions League, European Super Cup and Club World Cup titles since joining the Blues in January 2021, and insisted Stamford Bridge remains the “perfect fit” for him.

Asked if the impending sale would alter his position, Tuchel replied: “No, I have the opposite of a problem staying here.”

Thomas Tuchel pledges future to Chelsea despite Roman Abramovich sale

Turkish billionaire latest to enter race to buy Chelsea

13:34 , Jamie Braidwood

Turkish billionaire Muhsin Bayrak is the latest bidder to enter the race to buy Chelsea, his company AB Group Holding has confirmed to the PA news agency.

Roman Abramovich put Chelsea up for sale on Wednesday night, in a move that will bring an end to his glittering 19-year ownership of the Stamford Bridge club.

Chelsea are understood to have already received several serious significant offers, with the team handling the sale still expecting more bids to be submitted.

And now construction, energy and technology magnate Bayrak has revealed he is among those to have lodged a bid for the Blues.

Good afternoon

