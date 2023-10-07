Burnley vs Chelsea LIVE: Premier League latest score, goals and updates from fixture

(Getty Images)

The 2023/24 Premier League season is under way and you can follow every game and every goal right here with The Independent.

Chelsea head to Turf Moor as they seek consistency to kick-start their campaign, having won just two of their seven matches under Mauricio Pochettino so far. One of those came last time out however, a 2-0 derby win over Fulham, so steps have been taken of late.

Burnley also won last time out, seeing off Luton for their first victory of the season, but they still sit inside the bottom three ahead of kick-off. Follow the latest action from the Premier League below.

Burnley vs Chelsea LIVE: Premier League updates

Goal! Wilson Odobert nets strike from the left to give hosts the lead (1-0)

Goal! Own goal from Al Dakhil after Sterling’s good work on the left (1-1)

Burnley FC 1 - 1 Chelsea FC

Burnley vs Chelsea

15:54

Burnley scored with their only shot on target of the half but are heading into the break level with Chelsea after an own goal from Al Dakhil. The Blues dominated possession across the half but only had a couple of clear opportunities. Sterling whipped a shot just wide of the post before the hosts broke the deadlock. Foster dripped through the middle of Silva and Disasi before finding Odobert inside the box, who drove his shot across the goal and into the bottom corner. Fernandez was denied a scoring chance after a phenomenal tackle from Cullen before Chelsea netted an equaliser. Sterling dribbled down the left and approached the byline before cutting a cross into the box, with the ball deflecting off Al Dakhil and into the net.

Burnley vs Chelsea

15:49

HALF-TIME: BURNLEY 1-1 CHELSEA

Burnley vs Chelsea

15:48

Silva is the third Chelsea player to be shown a yellow card after blocking the path of a Burnley player that was breaking forward.

Burnley vs Chelsea

15:48

There will be three minutes of additional time. Chelsea have momentum in this game after scoring.

Burnley vs Chelsea

15:47

Chelsea are patient with possession outside the box. Sterling then looks to chip a pass over the top of Burnley's defence and into the path of Broja, but he puts too much on it.

Story continues

Burnley vs Chelsea

15:46

Burnley have conceded four goals in the last 15 minutes of the first half, no team has conceded more in the Premier League this season.

Burnley vs Chelsea

15:43

Own goal Ameen Al Dakhil

Burnley vs Chelsea

15:42

Burnley have been behind the ball for most of the half but have looked strong defensively. Their rigid structure has stopped Chelsea from creating many clear chances, with the hosts heading away the majority of their crosses.

Burnley vs Chelsea

15:39

Odobert is shown a yellow card.

Burnley vs Chelsea

15:39

SAVE! Good stop from Trafford. Cucurella, Fernandez and Caicedo combine with some quick passing before the latter of the three sends a pass down the left to Sterling. he drives into the box before blasting a low shot straight at Trafford.

Burnley vs Chelsea

15:37

Delcroix gives the ball straight to Chelsea inside Burnley's half, with the away side wasting an immediate chance to pounce before recycling possession. Fernandez has it on the right and curls a cross towards Sterling, who tries to get on the end of it. However, Cullen is there and he helps it back to Trafford.

Burnley vs Chelsea

15:34

TACKLE! What a challenge from Cullen inside the box. Gallagher has the ball on the right and chips a cross into the box. It goes over the head of Broja but straight to Fernandez, who is unmarked. He takes a touch before Cullen slides across to concede a corner.

Burnley vs Chelsea

15:32

Cullen is the first Burnley player to be given a yellow card after pulling Sterling's shirt.

Burnley vs Chelsea

15:32

Fernandez played a lot of simple passes in the early stages of the game but is now attempting to go for a more direct approach. However, the Burnley defence are doing well to deal with the danger and are not allowing Sterling or Palmer to receive it.

Burnley vs Chelsea

15:27

Yellow Card Enzo Jeremías Fernández

Burnley vs Chelsea

15:27

Yellow Card Marc Cucurella Saseta

Burnley vs Chelsea

15:25

Burnley are playing their natural game and are not rushing in possession. They are allowing Chelsea to put them under pressure and are releasing the ball in the final moment before getting tackled.

Burnley vs Chelsea

15:24

CHANCE! Odobert moves down the left with the ball and cuts inside before clipping a cross into the heart of the box. Tresor gets there ahead of Colwill, but he is unable to direct his effort towards the goal.

Burnley vs Chelsea

15:22

There has not been a lot of action since Burnley netted the opener. Sterling has made a couple of surging runs down the left, but nothing has come from it. The away side are trying to target Vitinho.

Burnley vs Chelsea

15:19

Chelsea have failed to win in their last 19 matches when conceding the opening goal in the Premier League dating back to 1st October 2022 against Crystal Palace.

Burnley vs Chelsea

15:16

Assist Lyle Brent Foster

Burnley vs Chelsea

15:15

Goal Wilson Serge Eric Odobert

Burnley vs Chelsea

15:15

WIDE! Chelsea are the first team to go close. Sterling shoots just wide.

Burnley vs Chelsea

15:13

Palmer has been given a free role in this Chelsea side and appears on the right this time. He switches the ball over to the right, with Sterling controlling it well outstide the box. He beats Vitinho, but Tresor gets his body across to win possession.

Burnley vs Chelsea

15:10

Palmer shows quick feet to roll past Odobert to move into space outside the box. He attempts to curl a shot across the goal and into the top corner, but his effort goes well over the target.

Burnley vs Chelsea

15:10

Burnley are not putting Chelsea's defence under any pressure and are letting them pass the ball from side to side. Disasi looks up and spots the run of Sterling, who rushes behind Burnley defence, but the winger is unable to get it under control.

Burnley vs Chelsea

15:08

Palmer drops deep to receive the ball in the middle of the pitch before curling a pass down the left to Colwill. He attemps to flash a low cross into the box, but Vitinho makes a crucial interception. The ball spins off him and bouces back to Trafford.

Burnley vs Chelsea

15:07

Chelsea attack down the left again. Sterling bursts forward with possession before sliding a pass into the path of Colwill, who overlaps him. He is put under pressure by Vitinho and gets a cross into the box, but it comes to nothing.

Burnley vs Chelsea

15:03

Sterling darts down the left and wins an early corner. However, Gallagher's inswinging cross is cleared out of the box. Palmer keeps the ball on the pitch, but he is tackled and Burnley have possession.

Burnley vs Chelsea

15:01

Chelsea get this Premier League clash under way. Broja with the first pass of the game.

Burnley vs Chelsea

15:01

Burnley manager Kompany could become the fourth manager to lose his first five Premier League home games in charge, after Mick McCarthy in 2003, Terry Connor in 2012 and Chris Ramsey in 2015. Kompany would be the first to do so from the start of a campaign. Both teams are on the pitch and are ready to get the game started.

Burnley vs Chelsea

14:50

Chelsea make one alteration to the team that beat Fulham in their last match. Mudryk scored against the Cottagers but is replaced by Sterling. Jackson is back in the squad after his suspension for accumulating five yellow cards.

Burnley vs Chelsea

14:41

Burnley make four changes to the side that beat Luton during the week. Jordan Beyer misses out through injury and is replaced at centre-back by Delcroix. Vitinho comes in at right-back and takes the place of Roberts. Tresor and Odobert start in the Premier League for the first time and appear on the wings, with Koleosho and Amdouni dropping into the bench.

Burnley vs Chelsea

14:41

CHELSEA SUBS: Djordje Petrovic, Mykhailo Mudryk, Noni Madueke, Nicolas Jackson, Lesley Ugochukwu, Carney Chukwuemeka, Ian Maatsen, Alfie Gilchrist, Alex Matos.

Burnley vs Chelsea

14:41

CHELSEA (4-3-3): Robert Sanchez; Marc Cucurella, Axel Disasi, Thiago Silva, Levi Colwill; Conor Gallagher, Moises Caicedo, Enzo Fernandez; Cole Palmer, Armando Broja, Raheem Sterling.

Burnley vs Chelsea

14:33

BURNLEY SUBS: Arijanet Muric, Dara O’Shea, Jack Cork, Jay Rodriguez, Connor Roberts, Aaron Ramsey, Zeki Amdouni, Luca Koleosho, Jacob Bruun Larsen.

Burnley vs Chelsea

14:33

BURNLEY (4-3-3): James Trafford; Vitinho, Ameen Al Dakhil, Hannes Delcroix, Charlie Taylor; Sander Berge, Josh Cullen, Josh Brownhill; Wilson Odobert, Lyle Foster, Mike Tresor.

Burnley vs Chelsea

14:33

Chelsea have had an indifferent start to the campaign under new manager Mauricio Pochettino and are currently 11th in the Premier League with eight points in their seven matches. The Blues ended their three-game winless run with a comfortable 2-0 win over Fulham in their last game, with their only other triumph in the top-flight coming against newly promoted Luton. They will be focusing on securing a place in European football next season but are currently five points behind West Ham, who are in seventh position. However, Chelsea will be confident that they can secure another win against Burnley as they have been victorious in seven of their last eight fixtures at Turf Moor, drawing the other one. No team has played more away games against an opponent in the competition without losing.

Burnley vs Chelsea

14:30

Burnley beat Luton Town in their previous Premier League match to secure their first top-flight win since gaining promotion from the Championship. Elijah Adebayo scored in the 84th minute to cancel out Lyle Foster’s opener, only for Jacob Bruun Larsen to curl in a superb winner 65 seconds later. Vincent Kompany’s men had lost five of their six games before their away victory, with their only point coming in a 1-1 draw against Nottingham Forest. Burnley will be looking to secure back-to-back wins but must improve their form at Turf Moor. They have been defeated in all four of their home games this season; only four teams in top-flight history have ever lost their first five on home soil in a single campaign – Manchester United in 1930-31, Portsmouth in 2009-10, Bolton Wanderers in 2011-12 and Newcastle United in 2018-19.

Burnley vs Chelsea

14:30

Hello and welcome to live coverage of the Premier League clash between Burnley and Chelsea at Turf Moor.

Burnley vs Chelsea

14:00

Follow all the goals and latest action from the Premier League here with The Independent. Team news and line-ups coming up shortly…