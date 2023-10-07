Burnley vs Chelsea LIVE! Premier League match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction

Burnley vs Chelsea LIVE!

Mauricio Pochettino’s side finally appear to be building a bit of momentum ahead of the international break as they head to Turf Moor looking for a third consecutive win, across all competitions. Fulham were put to the sword last time out in the Premier League and another win today will see them move into the half before the season pause.

The hard work is far from over for the Blues, though, despite Mykhaylo Mudryk and Armando Broja’s goals last week, with a number of players still out injured and a tough fixture list to come, while today’s opponents are also coasting on the crest of a wave after picking up their first win of the season last time out thanks to beating Luton.

Nicolas Jackson is available for Chelsea, but Broja deserves another chance, while Raheem Sterling has a point to prove after again being snubbed by England manager Gareth Southgate. Follow the game LIVE below with our dedicated match blog, featuring expert insight and analysis from Malik Ouzia at Turf Moor.

Burnley vs Chelsea latest updates

Kick-off time: 3pm BST, Turf Moor

How to watch: No UK TV coverage

Chelsea team news: Jackson and Mudryk available

Burnley team news: Larsen pushing to start

Score prediction: Blues to rack up another win

Burnley FC - Chelsea FC

Chelsea team news

Chelsea have been boosted by the fitness of Mykhailo Mudryk and Moises Caicedo. Mudryk was forced off at half-time during Monday’s 2-0 win at Fulham but the Ukraine forward has recovered from a quad issue and is available for the trip to Turf Moor.

Caicedo went off late on against Fulham after a collision with Willian but he is also fit. Carney Chukwuemeka is fit again following injury and could return.

Pochettino has confirmed captain Reece James will be available to make his comeback once he has served his one-match ban for abusing referee Jarred Gillett after the recent loss to Aston Villa. James is set to return against Arsenal after the international break.

Nicolas Jackson is available again after his one-match ban, though Armando Broja scored against Fulham to make a case to keep his place in the team. Ben Chilwell and Romeo Lavia remain sidelined.

Where to watch? Nowhere!

The game will not be broadcast in the UK as it takes place during the Saturday 3pm blackout imposed across English football at the time.

Welcome

Good afternoon and welcome to the Evening Standard’s LIVE coverage of the Premier League clash between Burnley and Chelsea.

Neither team have had the best of starts to the season, though there are signs of life as we head into the second international break.

Both are looking to record back-to-back victories - only one can. We have Malik Ouzia at Turf Moor today ahead of a 3pm kick-off. Stick with.