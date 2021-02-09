Is Burnley vs Bournemouth on TV tonight? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch FA Cup fixture
Championship side Bournemouth head to Premier League outfit Burnley in the FA Cup on Tuesday night, with both sides looking for a rare appearance in the last eight of the competition.
It's approaching 20 years since the Clarets made it that far, while Bournemouth haven't been in the quarter-finals for well over 60 years - so this is a chance to make a small piece of club history for both sets of players. Neither have been in form of late though and are below their expected league positions in 2020/21.
Burnley drew with Brighton at the weekend to leave them in 17th place in the table, one place above the relegation zone but well clear of the bottom three in terms of points. Bournemouth beat Birmingham in the second tier, leaving them sixth in the table after a recent run of four straight defeats.
To reach this point, Sean Dyche's side have beaten MK Dons on penalties and then seen off Fulham, while Bournemouth beat Oldham Athletic and Crawley Town - but have since appointed Jonathan Woodgate as interim manager to replace the sacked Jason Tindall.
Here's everything you need to know ahead of the game.
When is the game?
The match kicks off at 5:30pm on Tuesday, 9 February at Turf Moor.
Where can I watch it?
The game will be shown live on BT Sport 1. Subscribers can also stream the match via the BT Sport app and desktop website.
What is the team news?
Burnley will be without striker Chris Wood once more. There are doubts over the fitness of Charlie Taylor, Robbie Brady and Josh Brownhill.
Attacking pair Dominic Solanke and Junior Stanislas are the only two potential absentees for Bournemouth.
Predicted line-ups
BUR - Peacock-Farrell; Bardsley, Long, Mee, Pieters; Gudmundsson, Stephens, Cork, McNeil; Rodriguez, Vydra
BOU - Begovic; Stacey, Mepham, Kelly, Rico; Billing, Pearson, Wilshere; Brooks, Long, Groeneveld
Odds
Burnley - 11/8
Draw - 12/5
Bournemouth - 23/10
Prediction
Premier League quality to make the difference this time to send the Clarets into the last eight. Burnley 2-1 Bournemouth.
