Burnley vs Bournemouth live stream: How to watch FA Cup fixture online and on TV tonight
Burnley host Bournemouth in the FA Cup fifth round on Tuesday night, with both teams hoping the change of competition can provide some relief from recent results. The Clarets remain in the bottom group of teams in the Premier League, placed 17th in the table - though with eight points between themselves and Fulham, they have no immediate relegation fears.
Despite that, they have failed to win any of their last three and only managed a 1-1 draw at home to fellow strugglers Brighton at the weekend.
In the FA Cup, Burnley have already beaten MK Dons on penalties in the third round and Fulham in the fourth, but they haven't reached the quarter-finals of the competition in almost 20 years, since 2002/03.
For Bournemouth, it's a lot longer: a full 64 years since they reached the last eight in 1957, when the Cherries played in the old Third Division South. They've beaten Oldham and Crawley to reach this stage, but this is a step up in challenge for the Championship side who sit sixth in the table. Bournemouth appointed Jonathan Woodgate as interim boss last week and he guided them to a first win in six in the league at the weekend.
Here's everything you need to know ahead of the game.
When is the game?
The match kicks off at 5:30pm on Tuesday, 9 February at Turf Moor.
Where can I watch it?
The game will be shown live on BT Sport 1. Subscribers can also stream the match via the BT Sport app and desktop website.
What is the team news?
Burnley will be without striker Chris Wood once more. There are doubts over the fitness of Charlie Taylor, Robbie Brady and Josh Brownhill.
Attacking pair Dominic Solanke and Junior Stanislas are the only two potential absentees for Bournemouth.
Predicted line-ups
BUR - Peacock-Farrell; Bardsley, Long, Mee, Pieters; Gudmundsson, Stephens, Cork, McNeil; Rodriguez, Vydra
BOU - Begovic; Stacey, Mepham, Kelly, Rico; Billing, Pearson, Wilshere; Brooks, Long, Groeneveld
Odds
Burnley - 11/8
Draw - 12/5
Bournemouth - 23/10
Prediction
Premier League quality to make the difference this time to send the Clarets into the last eight. Burnley 2-1 Bournemouth.
