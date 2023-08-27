Burnley vs Aston Villa LIVE: Premier League latest score, goals and updates from fixture

(Getty Images)

This year sees Manchester City try to defend their crown and claim a historic fourth title in succession. Pep Guardiola’s all-conquering City, who also won the Champions League and FA Cup last season, will have to see off Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester United, Liverpool and the rest to claim an unprecedented sixth league title in seven years.

Meanwhile Luton Town are making their first appearance in the Premier League, having risen from non-league in an incredible decade of progress. They followed Championship winners Burnley and second-placed Sheffield United in earning promotion to the top flight.

Burnley vs Aston Villa LIVE: Premier League updates

Goal - Cash at the far post for an early opener (0-1)

Goal - Cash lashes in a second after a sweeping move (0-2)

Burnley FC 1 - 2 Aston Villa FC

Assist Jóhann Berg Guðmundsson

With that change done, Burnley get us back underway for this second half.

Substitution Benson Manuel Hedilazio Jóhann Berg Guðmundsson

That first half is about as good as Emery could have asked for from his Villa side. They were compact at the back, broke with pace and incisiveness, and now have a comfortable two-goal lead. He'll demand more of the same after the break. Kompany, however, has a problem to solve. His Burnley side have looked blunt in possession and hugely vulnerable in transition. A much-improved second-half display is required if they are to avoid slumping to back-to-back defeats to start this season.

Two goals from Matty Cash are the difference at the break as Aston Villa lead 2-0 against Burnley at Turf Moor. Emery's side opened the scoring after just eight minutes when Cash converted Ollie Watkins's cross at the far post. The Polish wing-back, who is playing his 100th game for Villa, soon had his second in the 20th minute when he lashed home a strike after combining well with Moussa Diaby down the right. Diaby could have had Villa's third, but for an excellent tackle from Delcroix, with Burnely rarely threatening outside of a long-range effort from Amdouni which drifted over the bar.

Story continues

HALF-TIME: BURNLEY 0-2 ASTON VILLA

Yellow Card Joshua Jon Cullen

Yellow Card Sander Gard Bolin Berge

There will be three minutes of added time to end this first half.

OVER! The first signs of life for Burnley after a magical run from Amdouni who shows great footwork to dance around a handful of Villa players. He tries his luck from outside the area but his right-footed whipped effort just drifts narrowly over the bar.

A late free-kick for Villa as Diaz whips in the ball from a central position. Carlos looks to head on it but Trafford comes through a crowded area to get a solid punch on the ball.

Cash and Diaby again combine down the right. The latter cuts the ball across the box but Watkins can't quite get a clear shot on goal at the near post and Burnley can clear.

With around ten minutes of normal time remaining in this first half, Burnley are still yet to register a shot on target.

CLOSE! Villa so close to a huge chance for a third goal as Diaby surges through the middle of the Burnley defence. He's expertly picked out by Diaz but it's a must-make tackle from Delcroix who dispossesses the Villa winger right before he looked to pull the trigger.

Foster nearly sneaks in behind the Villa defence after a nice, lofted pass from Cullen. The striker loses possession trying to round Olsen on the edge of the box but it wouldn't have counted regardless as the offside flag goes up.

Benson has been a bright spot in an otherwise bleak start for the Clarets this game. The winger skips past McGinn again but as he finds himself swarmed by Villa shirts as he closes in on the penalty area and loses the ball.

Plenty of possession for Burnley after that second Villa goal but not much in the way of chances for the home side.

Luiz delivers Villa's first corner of the game but it's headed over the bar by Carlos at the near post.

Villa are breaking forward at will on the transition and Burnley can't deal with it at the minute. Torres finds Digne over the top but Al Dakhil does well to get back and block the cross out for a corner.

Should Burnley lose today, it would mean the Clarets have lost their opening two Premier League games for a third consecutive Premier League season, having already done so in 2020-21 and 2021-22.

Assist Moussa Diaby

Benson cuts back dangerously onto his left foot and whips in an enticing ball into the box. No Burnley player gambles on it, however, and the ball drifts harmlessly out for a goal kick.

Koleosho with a nice delivery from the left for the Clarets, but it's just over the head of Foster inside the Villa box.

The perfect start for Villa on the break. They switched up to a three-at-the-back formation and it worked to great effect there, with the wing-back bombing forward to convert at the back post.

Assist Oliver George Arthur Watkins

Benson's delivery is poor and Cash is able to clear it away with ease at the near post. Villa break up the pitch through Diaby, who is on his own, but does superbly to drive up the pitch and into the box. In the end, the effort is tame and the retreating Burnely defence can block the shot.

Burnley have the first corner of the game after Forster spins into space down the left before seeing his cross turned behind by Konsa.

The early signs do appear to show that Villa will be lining up in a back three formation with Konsa, Carlos and Torres the three centre-backs.

Aston Villa get this first half under way.

Aston Villa have won two of their last three away league games against Burnley (L1), as many victories as they'd picked up in their previous 29 visits to Turf Moor combined (D6 L21).

Aston Villa also make two changes after their midweek win over Hibernian. Emiliano Martinez hasn't recovered from a minor injury he sustained in that game, with the Argentine replaced in goal by Olsen. Cash also comes into the starting XI, in place of Bailey, as Villa potentially move to a back three.

Burnley make two changes from their 3-0 defeat to Manchester City. Jordan Beyer misses out with a knock and is replaced by Delcroix, while Benson replaces Vitinho further up the pitch.

ASTON VILLA SUBS: Nicolo Zaniolo, Filip Marschall, Calum Chambers, Jhon Duran, Oliwier Zych, Bertrand Traore, Youri Tielemans, Leon Bailey.

ASTON VILLA (3-4-2-1): Robin Olsen; Ezri Konsa, Diego Carlos, Pau Torres; Matty Cash, Boubacar Kamara, Douglas Luiz, Lucas Digne; Moussa Diaby, John McGinn; Ollie Watkins.

BURNLEY SUBS: Jacob Bruun Larsen, Nathan Redmond, Aaron Ramsey, Arijanet Muric, Jay Rodriguez, Vitinho, Josh Brownhill, Jack Cork, Johann Gudmundsson.

BURNLEY (4-2-3-1): James Trafford; Connor Roberts, Ameen Al Dakhil, Dara O'Shea, Hannes Delcroix; Sander Berge, Josh Cullen; Zeki Amdouni, Manuel Benson, Luca Koleosho; Lyle Foster.

Aston Villa, meanwhile, have endured a topsy-turvy start to their first full season under Unai Emery. Having lost 5-1 on opening day, they bounced back convincingly with a thumping 4-0 win against Everton at home and now travel to Turf Moor looking for their third win on the bounce having thrashed Hibernian 5-0 in a midweek Europa Conference League qualifier.

It's a clash of the claret and blue kits in Lancashire today as Burnley host Villa. Vincent Kompany's side had a week off last weekend, with their clash against Luton Town postponed, meaning they head into this fixture with extra preparation but still in search of their first points of the season after their opening-day defeat to Manchester City.

Hello and welcome to this live commentary for the Premier League fixture between Burnley and Aston Villa from Turf Moor.

