Burnley vs Arsenal: Prediction, kick off time, team news, TV, live stream, h2h results, latest odds today

After picking up their first three points of the season against Norwich last weekend, Arsenal travel to Turf Moor looking to build some momentum as they take on Burnley.

Nothing but a victory against Burnley will suffice. That is far from a guarantee as Arsenal have failed to beat the Clarets in three previous league meetings, drawing twice and losing 1-0 at home in December last year.

Burnley are struggling though without a win after four matches this campaign and are winless in their past 12 home league games. This represents a gilded opportunity for Arteta and his team to gain back to back victories and truly get their season underway after a slow start.

Date, kick-off time and venue

Burnley vs Arsenal is scheduled for an 3pm BST kick-off at the Turf Moor stadium in Burnley today, September 18, 2021.

Where to watch Burnley vs Arsenal

Today’s match will not be broadcast live on TV in the UK.

Burnley vs Arsenal team news

New signing Takehiro Tomiyasu has sent a message to Arteta boasting of his versatility. “I can play with both feet, I can play every position as a defender. And I’m an intelligent player so I can always read the next situation,” the 22-year-old from Japan said.

“So if the coach told me like, ‘You have to play striker’ then I’ll play striker. So, yeah, for me it doesn’t matter which position I play.” That’s is obviously a long shot given how comfortable he looked at right back in a defensive line that will likely remain unchanged.

Granit Xhaka is still suspended, Mohamed Elneny is injured, so Thomas Partey, Albert Sambi Lokonga, and Ainsley Maitland-Niles are the three likely options for the two deeper midfield positions.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang will almost certainly start up front but there is competition behind him as Smith Rowe is an and Gabriel Martinelli are pushing for a starting berth ahead of Bukayo Saka and Nicolas Pepe.

Burnley vs Arsenal prediction

It’s 16th vs 18th but don’t let that fool you. With the elephant sized caveat that Arsenal are capable of making a mess of things against any opponent it is highly unlikely they’ll drop points against Burnley. So, at the risk of igniting our comment section, we’re going with a relatively straightforward away win.

Burnley 1-3 Arsenal.

Head to head (h2h) history and results

These two teams have met 14 times in the Premier League with Arsenal winning 10 and Burnley just once.

Before the 0-0 draw at Turf Moor last year, Arsenal had won 11 straight games against Burnley scoring 26 goals in the process.

In December 2008 Burnley beat Arsenal 2-0 in the League Cup quarterfinal but were undone by two extra times goals from Tottenham in the second leg of the semi-final.

