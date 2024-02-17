Burnley vs Arsenal: Prediction, kick-off time, team news, TV, live stream, h2h results, odds today

Arsenal make the trip up to Burnley today looking to avoid a slip-up after two big Premier League title statements.

A win over Liverpool was followed up by a remarkable 6-0 victory at London rivals West Ham to propel the Gunners firmly back into the title race.

Burnley manager Vincent Kompany will love to give former club Manchester City a title boost by taking points off the Gunners.

However, his team have picked up just two points since before Christmas and just two wins all season.

Date, kick-off time and venue

Burnley vs Arsenal is scheduled for a 3pm GMT kick-off today, Saturday, February 17, 2024.

The match will take place at Turf Moor.

Arsenal brushed Burnley aside earlier this season (Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

Where to watch Burnley vs Arsenal

TV channel: In the UK, the game will not be televised live as it lands during the 3pm Saturday blackout.

Free highlights: The Sky Sports app and YouTube channel will show highlights from 5.15pm with Match of the Day broadcasting on BBC One at 10.30pm.

Burnley vs Arsenal team news

Burnley hope to be able to call upon defender Charlie Taylor again, having been sidelined since early January with a shoulder injury. Elsewhere, Jordan Beyer is still a week or so away. Luca Koleosho and Nathan Redmond are long-term injuries.

Arsenal have a number of players hoping to be fit for the trip to Turf Moor. Oleksandr Zinchenko, Emile Smith Rowe, Takehiro Tomiyasu, Fabio Vieira and Gabriel Jesus have all been sidelined of late and will be assessed ahead of the game.

Elsewhere, Leandro Trossard impressed in a false nine against West Ham and will hope to have done enough to earn back-to-back starts.

Burnley vs Arsenal prediction

Arsenal will have eyes on Liverpool’s trip to Brentford in the lunchtime kick-off but this should be a fairly routine three points for themselves on Saturday.

The Gunners ran out 3-1 winners in the reverse fixture and it should be more of the same up north.

Arsenal to win, 2-0.

Vincent Kompany continues to cling onto his job (Action Images via Reuters)

Head to head (h2h) history and results

The Gunners have won two, drawn three and lost one of their last six meetings with Burnley.

Story continues

Burnley wins: 34

Draws: 24

Arsenal wins: 56

Burnley vs Arsenal match odds

Burnley: 15/2

Draw: 7/2

Arsenal: 1/4

Odds subject to change.