Burnley vs Arsenal LIVE: Premier League goal updates as Leandero Trossard score fourth for Gunners

This year sees Manchester City try to defend their crown and claim a historic fourth title in succession. Pep Guardiola’s all-conquering City, who also won the Champions League and FA Cup last season, will have to see off Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester United, Liverpool and the rest to claim an unprecedented sixth league title in seven years.

Meanwhile Luton Town are making their first appearance in the Premier League, having risen from non-league in an incredible decade of progress. They followed Championship winners Burnley and second-placed Sheffield United in earning promotion to the top flight.

63’ GOAL! - Trossard makes it four for Gunners (BUR 0-4 ARS)

47’ GOAL! - Saka scores his second as Gunners run rampant (BUR 0-3 ARS)

41’ GOAL! - Bukayo Saka doubles the lead with a penalty (BUR 0-2 ARS)

4’ GOAL! - Martin Odegaard drills in opening goal (BUR 0-1 ARS)

Burnley FC 0 - 4 Arsenal FC

Goal Leandro Trossard

WIDE! Arsenal are really pressing now. They again win the ball high, and Martinelli feeds the ball into Trossard, who looks to curl into the top left corner first time. It looks destined for the top corner, but ends up flying just wide of the left post.

A chance to make it 4-0 comes and goes as Brownhill is caught in possession in a dangerous area. Martinelli ends up flicking the ball to Trossard, but the Belgium international slices his shot wide of the target. He really should have done better there, and that really would've been game over.

Substitution Aaron James Ramsey Jay Enrique Rodríguez

Substitution Maxime Esteve Charles James Taylor

This is not looking good for Ramsey, with the stretcher on and the midfielder receiving treatment from a lot of medical personnel.

Ramsey is left in a heap after a coming-together with Odegaard, and the hosts may be forced into a change here with the former Aston Villa man looking in some distress.

Burnley have scored just nine goals in their 17 Premier League games against Arsenal, and never more than once in a match. It’s the most one side has faced another in the competition without ever netting multiple goals.

Saka has now scored 12 Premier League goals this season, just two behind his career-best total of 14 from last season. He should end up blitzing past that this campaign.

For the Gunners, the question surely becomes when Arteta will look to get his star players off the Turf Moor pitch ahead of Wednesday's Champions League first leg. They surely have this game won, but will Arteta look to score one more before he starts freshening up his team?

That might be that for Burnley in terms of getting back into this game. This could end up being damage limitation in this second half, with only bottom club Sheffield United having a worse goal difference than the Clarets.

Goal Bukayo Ayoyinka Temidayo Saka

The Gunners get the ball rolling again for the second half.

Substitution Mohamed Zeki Amdouni Jóhann Berg Guðmundsson

Things are looking fairly bleak for the Clarets, who had just 32.1 per cent of the possession in that first half, while they only managed two shots and none on target. While Arsenal have been impressive in stages, it feels like they haven't really had to get out of first gear to this point.

The half-time whistle blows with Arsenal cruising at Turf Moor, currently 2-0 up against Burnley thanks to goals from Odegaard and Saka. They were ahead after just four minutes, Martinelli pulling the ball back to the edge of the box for Odegaard, who took a touch before rifling a superb finish into the bottom corner. The Gunners then made it 2-0 with four minutes to go until the interval, Assignon bringing down Trossard for a penalty before Saka's penalty squeezed into the bottom corner past a despairing Trafford to leave Arsenal in command at the break.

HALF-TIME: BURNLEY 0-2 ARSENAL

Yellow Card Bukayo Ayoyinka Temidayo Saka

There will be three minutes of additional time at the end of this first half.

You suspect it could be a long way back for Burnley now, especially as the hosts have barely laid a glove on Arsenal in attack. Arteta will be wanting his side to go for the kill here so he can rest players ahead of Wednesday's big Champions League meeting with Porto.

Penalty Goal Bukayo Ayoyinka Temidayo Saka

PENALTY TO ARSENAL!!! Odegaard fires a ball into Havertz's feet, and the Germany international manages to poke the ball into the path of Trossard. The winger takes the ball into the penalty area, and in Assignon's desperate attempts to nick the ball away from Trossard, he inadvertently brings him down. The referee does not hesitate to point to the spot, and the Gunners will have a huge chance to go two goals to the good before the break.

Yellow Card Lorenz Assignon

Arsenal are one of only two sides with a 100 per cent Premier League record in 2024 so far, winning all four games and scoring 16 goals. It’s only the second time they've won their first four league games in a year, also doing so in 1935. They've never won their opening five league games in a calendar year, but it looks like that could change here.

All of a sudden, the Gunners are nipping the ball about with the same verve from early on in the game. Kompany will be hoping his men can make it to the interval just the one goal down to regroup and devise a plan for a second-half comeback.

Arsenal take a quick free-kick, setting Saka away down the right of Burnley's penalty area. He fires a cross towards the back post where Martinelli is waiting to turn home, but Berge manages to get back in the nick of time to make a vital intervention, turning behind for a corner.

In recent minutes, the visitors have just not quite looked in the confident mood that was visible early on. While they are yet to be particularly troubled by Burnley, Arteta will hope they can get back to the free-flowing football from the opening exchanges.

Arsenal are unbeaten in their last 10 away league games against Burnley (five wins, five draws). Eight of these have come in the Premier League, with only Chelsea playing away against a side more often without ever losing in the competition (nine, also against Burnley).

The hosts finally show a bit of attacking threat through Odobert, who skips into the box before getting a shot away from a difficult angle. While Raya easily saves, that should give the home fans a bit of hope that they can yet get back into this contest.

For all of Arsenal's possession and territory, Odegaard's goal remains the only shot on target from either side. Burnley have been woeful, but the visitors could yet pay for not turning their dominance into more goals.

Since the start of last season, only six players have been involved in more Premier League goals than Odegaard (32 - 20 goals, 12 assists), while he's had a hand in more goals than any other midfielder in the competition during this period.

Twenty minutes on the clock and Kompany, who is up in the Turf Moor stands because of a one-game touchline ban, will be far from impressed with his side's display so far. They have had just 33.5 per cent possession and only one shot, which accounted for 0.01 xG (expected goals).

Burnley have a record of no wins, one draw and 13 defeats when conceding the opening goal in the Premier League this campaign. They have struggled to find a response all season when going behind, and that has been very visible in this match too.

After an encouraging start, the Clarets have barely laid a glove on the visitors, who are looking increasingly comfortable as the game goes on. They are really showing their class at the moment and it feels like they will score every time they come forward.

VITAL FROM TRAFFORD! Arsenal carve the hosts again far too easily, Saka lofting a delightful ball over the top for Trossard. The Belgian charges into the box and instead of shooting, decides to try and take it round Trafford. However, a crucial last-ditch intervention from the Burnley goalkeeper sees him paw the ball away with his right hand before his defenders clear the danger.

Burnley have won just one of their 17 Premier League games against Arsenal (four draws, 12 defeats), with that win coming at the Emirates Stadium in December 2020. Based on the evidence of this match so far, that poor record looks like it will continue.

Yellow Card Aaron James Ramsey

The next goal in this game will be absolutely crucial. If Arsenal get it, it could be a long remainder of the match for the Clarets, and worse, it could deepen their goal-difference woes.

Goal Martin Ødegaard

Burnley have started brightly, flying into tackles and looking to get after the high-flying Gunners. The home fans are encouraged, but Arsenal will not be too rustled.

The hosts kick us off and we are under way in Burnley!

The two teams make their way onto the Turf Moor pitch ahead of this vital game at both ends of the Premier League. Who will come out on top? We will find out shortly!

Perhaps unsurprisingly, Mikel Arteta also names the exact same side that started the 6-0 thumping of West Ham at the London Stadium last Sunday, with Saka starting on the right having scored a double in that match. Arteta's decision to go close to his strongest team is notable with a big Champions League knockout-round first leg coming up away at Porto on Wednesday, and surely he will look to get his key players off if the Gunners can put Burnley away as soon as possible.

Vincent Kompany names an unchanged starting XI from the side that lost 3-1 at Anfield against Liverpool last weekend, with Fofana leading the line with Amdouni having netted a brace in Burnley's 2-2 draw with Fulham earlier this month. Taylor returns to the bench having missed time with a shoulder injury.

SUBS: Reiss Nelson, Eddie Nketiah, Emile Smith Rowe, Aaron Ramsdale, Cedric Soares, Jorginho, James Sweet, Mauro Bandeira, Mohamed Elneny.

ARSENAL (4-3-3): David Raya; Ben White, Gabriel Magalhaes, William Saliba, Jakub Kiwior; Martin Odegaard, Declan Rice, Kai Havertz; Bukayo Saka, Leandro Trossard, Gabriel Martinelli.

SUBS: Jacob Bruun Larsen, Jack Cork, Arijanet Muric, Charlie Taylor, Johann Gudmundsson, Vitinho, Jay Rodriguez, Manuel Benson, Josh Cullen.

BURNLEY (4-4-2): James Trafford; Lorenz Assignon, Dara O'Shea, Maxime Esteve, Hannes Delcroix; Aaron Ramsey, Sander Berge, Josh Brownhill, Wilson Odobert; Datro Fofana, Mohamed Zeki Amdouni.

At the other end of the table, Arsenal head into the weekend just two points off leaders Liverpool, who they beat at the Emirates Stadium earlier this month. That result, combined with a 6-0 humiliation of London rivals West Ham last time out, means the Gunners are fancying their chances of going one better than they did last season, missing out on the title to Manchester City after leading for the majority of the campaign. A win here will be crucial, though, to ensure they at least keep pace with Liverpool and City.

Burnley's romp to the Championship title last term meant they returned to the top-flight with huge expectations, but some people's lofty pre-season predictions are looking a little silly now, with the Clarets having won just three games all season and staring down the barrel of relegation. They are currently kept off the bottom of the table by fellow promoted side Sheffield United, and with just 14 games left of the season, Burnley will need to start putting wins on the board if they are to overturn the current seven-point gap to safety.

Hello and welcome to live coverage of the Premier League clash between Burnley and Arsenal at Turf Moor.

Burnley vs Arsenal line-ups

14:25 , Mike Jones

Burnley XI: Trafford, Delcroix, Esteve, O’Shea, Assignon, Odobert, Brownhill, Berge, Ramsey.

Arsenal XI: Raya, Kiwior, Gabriel, Saliba, White, Havertz, Rice, Odegaard, Martinelli, Trossard, Saka.

Follow all the goals and latest action from the Premier League here with The Independent. Team news and line-ups coming up shortly…