Burnley vs Arsenal LIVE! Premier League match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction today

Burnley vs Arsenal LIVE!

The fight for the title meets the fight for survival today at Turf Moor as 19th-placed Burnley host an Arsenal side once again gunning for Premier League glory. With Liverpool facing Brentford in the early kick-off, Mikel Arteta’s men will kick off this afternoon knowing what is required to keep pace in the battle for top spot.

Arsenal sides of recent years have struggled against the Clarets, winning just two of their last six meetings, and Arteta’s bunch will know that victory here is essential to continuing their march towards silverware. On a run of four consecutive wins, and off the back of a six-goal rout away to West Ham, the Gunners head to the north-west full of confidence.

The same cannot be said of Vincent Kompany’s Burnley, who possess the worst home record in the division with just a single win in their own backyard all season. Follow Burnley vs Arsenal LIVE via Standard Sport’s match blog, featuring expert analysis from our reporter Simon Collings at the ground!

Burnley vs Arsenal updates

Kick-off: 3pm GMT | Turf Moor

How to watch free highlights

Burnley team news

Arsenal team news

Score prediction

Burnley in real trouble

13:28 , Matt Verri

Just one win in ten Premier League matches for Burnley.

They’ve only had three all season, with 13 points to their name from 24 matches. The Clarets sit 19th in the table, above Sheffield United only on goal difference.

Seven points off safety - already feels like time is running out for them to avoid relegation straight back to the Championship.

(Action Images via Reuters)

Arsenal full of confidence

13:20 , Matt Verri

The Gunners have got their title ambitions back on track with a run of four straight wins.

The most recent of those came last weekend, when Arsenal travelled to West Ham and came away with a 6-0 win, as David Moyes’ side were swept aside.

Mikel Arteta will be hoping for a similarly enjoyable away day this afternoon.

Arteta: Arsenal should be in running for Mbappe

13:12 , Matt Verri

Mikel Arteta believes Arsenal "always have to be in the conversation" when a player of Kylian Mbappe's quality is on the market.

Mbappe is leaving Paris Saint-Germain this summer when his contract expires and he has previously been linked with Arsenal after growing up idolising the club's record goalscorer, Thierry Henry.

"When there is a player of that calibre we always have to be in the conversation," said Arteta. "But as you said it looks in a different way."

Pressed if Arsenal are, in fact, in the conversation to sign Mbappe this summer, Arteta replied: "I am not! Maybe [Arsenal sporting director] Edu and the owners are, but I am not in those conversations until the last stage."

Arsenal have become one of the most exciting projects in Europe, given the core of their squad is so young, and it is why Arteta believes they should be competing to sign world-class players.

"Exactly. Why not? If we want to be the best team, we are going to need the best talent and the best players, that is for sure," he said.

(Getty Images)

Stage is set!

13:05 , Matt Verri

Sun isn’t exactly shining over Turf Moor this afternoon...

Standard Sport prediction

12:55 , Matt Verri

Arsenal will have eyes on Liverpool’s trip to Brentford in the lunchtime kick-off but this should be a fairly routine three points for themselves on Saturday.

The Gunners ran out 3-1 winners in the reverse fixture and it should be more of the same up north.

Arsenal to win, 2-0.

Arsenal team news

12:47 , Matt Verri

Thomas Partey is out of Arsenal’s trip to Burnley this afternoon but could be back in action in a few weeks.

The midfielder has not played since October due to a thigh injury, but Gunners boss Mikel Arteta says he is “progressing really well”.

Emile Smith Rowe (ankle), Fabio Vieira (groin), Gabriel Jesus (knee), Oleksandr Zinchenko (calf) and Takehiro Tomiyasu (calf) all missed the 6-0 win over West Ham last week, but are close to comebacks.

“The update is that some of them have been progressing better than others. We have a training session today,” Arteta said on Friday morning.

“Some of them have done a few bits this week. I’m positive that hopefully we’re gonna get a few back for tomorrow.”

Predicted Arsenal XI (4-3-3): Raya; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Kiwior; Odegaard, Rice, Havertz; Saka, Trossard, Martinelli

(Getty Images)

Burnley team news

12:41 , Matt Verri

Burnley hope to be able to call upon defender Charlie Taylor again, having been sidelined since early January with a shoulder injury.

Elsewhere, Jordan Beyer is still a week or so away. Luca Koleosho and Nathan Redmond are long-term injuries.

(Getty Images)

How to watch Burnley vs Arseanl

12:35 , Matt Verri

TV channel: In the UK, the game will not be televised live as it lands during the 3pm Saturday blackout.

Free highlights: The Sky Sports app and YouTube channel will show highlights from 5.15pm with Match of the Day broadcasting on BBC One at 10.30pm.

Live stream: You can follow all the action this afternoon right here with us!

Good afternoon!

12:29 , Matt Verri

Hello and welcome to Standard Sport’s LIVE coverage of Burnley vs Arsenal!

Big, big game at both ends of the Premier League table. Burnley are looking to drag themselves towards safety, even if that remains a long way off, while the Gunners know a win is pivotal if they are to remain firmly in the title race.

We’ll have all the latest updates, build-up and team news ahead of kick-off, which comes at 3pm GMT from Turf Moor. Stay with us!