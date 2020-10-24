Burnley v Tottenham: match preview

Tottenham should coast past winless Burnley on current form, providing José Mourinho has served up a reminder of his reputation after the three-goal collapse against West Ham. Rather continuing the break from said reputation, Tottenham are the Premier League’s top scorers with 15. Burnley have three. Mourinho also has a squad large enough to handle the stresses and strains of the Europa League. Burnley are always tough to beat but keeping a clean sheet against the incandescent partnership of Harry Kane and Heung-min Son feels an impossible task for any side. Graham Searles

Monday 8pm Sky Sports Premier League

Venue Turf Moor

Last season Burnley 1 Tottenham 1

Odds H 5-1 A 3-1 D 4-6

Referee Michael Oliver

This season G5 Y13 R1 2.8 cards/game

BURNLEY

Subs from Norris, Brady, Pieters, Dunne, O’Neill, Richardson, Stephens, Norris, Rodriguez

Doubtful Pieters (calf)

Injured Bardsley (coronavirus, 31 Oct), Mee (hamstring, 31 Oct), Cork (ankle, Nov), Peacock-Farrell (hip, unknown)

Suspended None

Discipline Y8 R0

Form LLLD

Leading scorers Dunne, Westwood, Wood 1

TOTTENHAM

Subs from Hart, Gazzaniga, Doherty, Reguilón, Rodon, Winks, Fernandes, Lamela, Lo Celso, Alli, Clarke, Bale, Lucas, Vinícius

Doubtful None

Injured Tanganga (thigh, unknown), Dier (hamstring, unknown)

Suspended None

Discipline Y6 R0

Form LWDWD

Leading scorer Son 7