Burnley v Fulham: Pick of the stats

Burnley are unbeaten in their past 28 home league games against Fulham (W22 D6) since a 2-0 loss in April 1951. It is their longest run without defeat against an opponent at Turf Moor in their league history.

Fulham have lost six of their past eight Premier League away games against promoted sides, with their only win in this run coming at Nottingham Forest last season (3-2).

Burnley have won fewer home points than any other side in the Premier League this season (four), losing nine of their 11 games at Turf Moor so far (W1 D1). Only in 2018-19 (10) have they ever lost 10 or more home games in a single league campaign.

Fulham are winless in 10 Premier League away games, losing the past five in a row and failing to score in the past three. They last lost more consecutive top-flight away games between January and April 2019 (seven).

Since a run in which they netted at least three goals in four consecutive Premier League matches in November and December, scoring 16 times, Fulham have failed to score in five of their past six league games, and are the lowest scorers in the league since the date of the first game in that run (16 December, two goals).