Burnley v Crystal Palace preview: Team news, head-to-head and stats

TEAM NEWS

Burnley manager Vincent Kompany does not expect Lyle Foster will return from illness before the international break.

Josh Cullen serves a ban, while Aaron Ramsey is injured, but Jordan Beyer could come back into contention.

Crystal Palace boss Roy Hodgson says Eberechi Eze will be in the matchday squad at Turf Moor after five weeks out with a hamstring injury.

Tyrick Mitchell is fit despite being withdrawn against Tottenham because of a muscle issue.

Michael Olise, James Tomkins and Dean Henderson remain unavailable.

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Burnley are unbeaten in their five most recent games against Crystal Palace, winning three times.

The Eagles have won three Premier League matches at Turf Moor - the only away venue they have a better record at is Goodison Park, where they have claimed four victories.

Burnley

The Clarets are in danger of becoming the first team in English top-flight history to lose each of their opening six home games in a season.

Burnley, who lost their final two matches at Turf Moor as they were relegated in 2021-22, would set a new club record if they suffer an eighth consecutive top-flight home defeat.

They have dropped 11 points from winning positions this season, a joint high with Bournemouth and Brentford.

Vincent Kompany's side have conceded 11 first-half league goals this season, more than any other top-flight team.

Kompany could become the second manager to lose each of his first six Premier League home games in charge, following Mick McCarthy, who was beaten in his opening seven with Sunderland between March 2003 and August 2005.

Crystal Palace