Burnley secure vital comeback win at Watford as Norwich’s relegation confirmed

Sonia Twigg, PA
Burnley came back from a goal down in the final 10 minutes to move five points clear of the bottom three with a 2-1 win at Watford which confirmed Norwich’s relegation.

The pressure at the bottom of the table has shifted on to 18th-placed Everton and Leeds, who dropped to 17th following Burnley’s win.

An own goal from James Tarkowski handed the home side the lead, and the visitors can consider themselves unlucky with the manner of the goal, as Juraj Kucka’s strike rebounded off the crossbar and into the net off the back of the Burnley defender.

Burnley left it late to find a leveller, with Jack Cork heading in an 83rd-minute equaliser before Josh Brownhill’s strike sealed the comeback victory for the visitors.

The Hornets had started the game second from bottom and nine points behind their opponents with five games remaining, however they now require wins in all their remaining matches this season as well as a big goal-difference swing to remain in the top flight.

Burnley’s turnaround after parting company with Sean Dyche continued, with the Clarets taking 10 points from four games since Mike Jackson took over at Turf Moor.

Watford opened the scoring with an eighth-minute own goal from Tarkowski.

Watford opened the scoring
Watford opened the scoring (John Walton/PA)

Joao Pedro had an opportunity to double his side’s lead in the 14th minute when he cleverly controlled a long ball from goalkeeper Ben Foster, taking the ball away from the defender, before firing over the bar.

Burnley looked to hit back, with their first significant chance of the game, but Brownhill’s strike from distance skidded wide of the target.

The visitors looked to have been given a way back into the game when referee Craig Pawson pointed at the penalty spot, but it was correctly overturned by VAR and a free-kick awarded instead.

Burnley looked to get on the front foot at the start of the second half, with Nathan Collins attempting to lift the ball goalwards, only for Foster to make a straightforward save.

However, Ismaila Sarr drove forward to create an opportunity, and the ball fell to Kucka, but his well-hit strike was saved by an outstretched Nick Pope.

Burnley had a good chance in the 74th minute when Ashley Barnes’ header was tipped onto the crossbar by Foster who then managed to scramble the ball away.

Jack Cork, left, scored for Burnley
Jack Cork, left, scored for Burnley (Martin Rickett/PA)

Foster had to make another save less than four minutes later with Burnley continuing to push for the equaliser.

Burnley had been pushing throughout the second half for an equaliser, which came in the 83rd minute, as Cork timed his run well to head home from a ball from Charlie Taylor down the left.

Less than three minutes later the Clarets had taken the lead, with Watford struggling to contain the visitors.

The hosts were unable to clear their lines before the ball fell to Brownhill who fired it into the bottom corner, before sprinting the length of the pitch to celebrate with the travelling support.

    OTTAWA — Drake Batherson scored his second of the night in overtime to lead the Ottawa Senators to a 5-4 win over the New Jersey Devils on Tuesday. Tim Stutzle, with a pair of goals, and Thomas Chabot also scored for Ottawa (32-41-7). Brady Tkachuk chipped in three assists, while Anton Forsberg made 37 saves. It was a rough night for Chabot and “D” partner Travis Hamonic as they were on the ice for all four of New Jersey's goals. Nolan Foote had a pair of goals for the Devils (27-44-9), who have