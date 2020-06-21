Burnley-Manchester City Preview

Manchester City look to strengthen their hold on second in the table and pick up the maximum six points in five days as they host Burnley on Wednesday at the Etihad Stadium.

After Liverpool's draw in the Merseyside derby Sunday, the Cityzens' two-year reign atop the Premier League will extend beyond this match, though it is done and dusted for all intents and purposes as they trail the Reds by 23 points. City are six points clear of third-place Leicester City, though, and have a match in hand.

Pep Guardiola's side showed little rust from the COVID-enforced layoff, rolling past Arsenal 3-0 on Wednesday. Kevin De Bruyne again used the Gunners as a personal chew toy, setting up Raheem Sterling's goal in first-half injury time and slotting home a penalty shortly after the restart.

"Getting a goal just before half time from Raheem was key and obviously them then having a man sent off was always going to help," right back Kyle Walker told City's official website. "The manager said we had done very well at half time. We had four one-on-ones in the first half but fair play to their goalkeeper."

Phil Foden added a late third, and with Manchester City (19-3-7) playing the final 41 minutes with a man advantage after David Luiz was sent off, the second half may have served as useful live training for this match given the expected wide disparity in possession.

Guardiola, though, may have some depth issues in central defence. John Stones was not on the 18-man roster Wednesday due to an ankle injury, and 19-year-old Eric Garcia's third Premier League start came to a sudden and frightening conclusion when teammate and keeper Ederson plowed through him making a successful clearance. Concussion protocols mean he will miss this match and likely City's clash at Chelsea on Thursday.

"He only has a small cut inside the lip. Today I talked to him, I apologised. I said it wasn't my intention to hurt him. But there it was a decision that I had to make. But he understood well, we talked," Ederson told ESPN Brazil according to the Manchester Evening News. "He's a boy that I like a lot, I always joke with him here on a daily basis, he knows that. So thank God he's okay, it was just a big scare."

Burnley (11-6-12), who are comfortably mid-table in 11th place, are the last Premier League team to play their first match since the commencement of Project Restart. The COVID-induced recess could not have come at a worse time for the Clarets, who went unbeaten in their last seven (4-3-0) in league play to distance themselves from the relegation scrap.

To add injury to the insult of the forced hiatus, Burnley boss Sean Dyche will be without three starters - including top goal-scorer Chris Wood - as the New Zealand international will miss out along with Iceland international and winger Johann Berg Gudmundsson and striker Ashley Barnes.

"Unfortunately, we are down with Woody and Barnesy and down with Johann," confirmed Dyche at his Friday press conference. "They definitely won't make this early period of these games. We're really working hard with them and you're going into the world of keeping your fingers crossed when you've got so many games in such a short space of time.

"You only have to miss a couple of weeks and you could miss five or six games."

Wood and Barnes have accounted for 17 of Burnley's 34 goals in league play, leaving Jay Rodriguez as the team's leading scorer entering this match with five. With the Clarets already expecting to see scraps of possession given Manchester City's possession-based style and wealth of attacking talent, Rodriguez could wind up with precious scraps and hopeful 50-50 aerial battles in terms of service.

City have won four on the trot against Burnley and are unbeaten in the last nine meetings (8-1-0) between the sides. They ran out 4-1 winners in the reverse fixture at Turf Moor in December, with Gabriel Jesus bagging a brace on either side of halftime before Rodri and Riyad Mahrez added some gloss to the scoreline in the final 22 minutes.

Burnley have dropped five on the bounce at the Etihad by a combined 19-2 margin in all competitions and claimed two points in seven contests there during the Premier League era. The Clarets are 0-6-12 on the blue side of Manchester since a 5-2 victory in the First Division in 1963.