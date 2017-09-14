Burnley-Liverpool Preview

It's safe to say Liverpool might not be the happiest place to be right now, especially for those supporters wearing red. The last two matches over all competitions have not been kind to Jurgen Klopp's boys, and they'll need to get back to their winning ways quickly.

The next chance comes Saturday against a plucky Burnley side at Anfield.

The Reds (2-1-1) were flying high after their 4-0 thrashing of Arsenal before the international break, and it was a result that had pundits across the globe lambasting the Gunners for a lack of effort.

But after last week's 5-0 drubbing at the hands of Manchester City, perhaps some of that ire will be aimed in Klopp's direction if they don't bounce back this weekend. Liverpool's defence was breached against City thanks to a 25th-minute strike from Sergio Aguero, and things went downhill from there. Sadio Mane's red card for a boot to the face of goalkeeper Ederson Moraes turned the game on its ear.

The Reds were never able to recover as Leroy Sane and Gabriel Jesus both struck twice to finish off the rout.

Klopp's charges hoped to forget about that quickly when they faced Sevilla at home in the Champions League group stage, but again were denied three points by a late equaliser from Joaquin Correa in the 2-2 tie Wednesday.

Klopp admitted that he was disappointed with the result.

"That's how it is - it's a results game, they scored twice, we scored twice, so then it's a draw. Frustrated? I'm not sure about this word but I'm not happy of course about this, but I am happy about a big part of the game," the manager said.

"We tried to ignore the result of last weekend, but as we all know, we are human beings and that takes away confidence, and I saw we were really spot on from the first second, we played a good game."

Mane, who started Wednesday, will begin serving his three-match ban this weekend. That opens a spot for Philippe Coutinho to come back into the lineup after making his season debut as a substitute against Sevilla.

Burnley (2-1-1) are off to a good start and will be aiming for a second consecutive Premier League win after last week's narrow 1-0 victory over Crystal Palace, which saw a third-minute goal from Chris Wood hold up at Turf Moor.

Manager Sean Dyche has his club in good spirits, but reinforcements will be necessary after top-choice goalkeeper Tom Heaton dislocated his shoulder in the win over Palace. Heaton had surgery Wednesday to correct the problem, and will be out long-term.

Either Nick Pope or Adam Legzdins are in line to start, but former Manchester United, West Bromwich Albion and Preston keeper Anders Lindegaard is training with the Clarets. Burnley would be able to sign the Denmark international as a free agent if that's the route Dyche decides to go.

"He's come in to spend a few days with us and enjoy what we do. We'll speak to him accordingly," confirmed the Burnley boss. "Ideally, in the perfect world you want three, maybe a younger keeper under that as well. That's what we're looking to do."

Liverpool have won five of their six Premier League matches against Burnley, including winning all three at Anfield.

The Reds will become the fourth team to earn 1,000 home points in the Premier League if they avoid defeat in this match.

Only Chelsea (172) have been leading Premier League matches for more minutes this season than Burnley (153).

Burnley's Jonathan Walters has scored seven times versus Liverpool in the Premier League, more than he has against any other side.