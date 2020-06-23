Burnley fans claims responsibility for 'White Lives Matter' banner

A plane flies over the stadium with a banner reading 'White Lives Matter Burnley' during the Premier League match. (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

A Burnley fan has taken credit for the ‘White Lives Matter’ banner that flew over the Etihad Stadium on Monday.

Posting on his Facebook page, Jack Hepple wrote: "I'd like to take this time to apologise .. TO ABSOLUTELY F ** NOBODY!

"It's now apparently racist to say white lives matter."

The banner was flown as Burnley’s Premier League match with Manchester City began. His account has since disappeared.

Captain 'Ashamed and Embarrassed' By Plane Banner https://t.co/qiabh3rA7m — Burnley FC (@BurnleyOfficial) June 22, 2020

Burnley issued a statement while the game was still being played, citing that anyone deemed responsible would be banned from attending matches.

"We wish to make it clear that those responsible are not welcome at Turf Moor," it read.

"This, in no way, represents what Burnley Football Club stands for and we will work fully with the authorities to identify those responsible and issue lifetime bans."

Speaking immediately after the game, Clarets captain Ben Mee added: "We as a group of players condemn it, we're ashamed, we're embarrassed.

Burnley captain Ben Mee. (Photo by MICHAEL REGAN/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

"It definitely had a massive impact on us to see that in the sky. We were embarrassed, disappointed, upset. We are embarrassed that our name was in it.

"That they tried to attach it to our club - it doesn't belong anywhere near our club. Fans like that don't deserve to be around football."

As an ex ⁦@BurnleyOfficial⁩ captain, I feel I need to show my disappointment when I saw that sign above the stadium at a club many black players have represented, please understand the message #BlackLivesMatters is for the good of humanity not just Black lives. 🖤🤍 pic.twitter.com/s3QBpwVDTI — Frank Sinclair (@FrankMSinclair) June 22, 2020

Frank Sinclair, the former Burnley defender, was one of many to criticise the banner. He said that the Black Lives Matter movement is “for the good of humanity not just Black lives.

Speaking on LBC, Cabinet minister Brandon Lewis said flying the banner was a "really stupid thing to do".







More to follow.