Burnley equal an all-time losing record after West Ham snatch victory at the death

Burnley gained an unwanted share of an all-time Football League record after West Ham poached two late goals to secure a dramatic and unlikely victory at Turf Moor.

The defeat means the Clarets have equalled Newport County’s record of seven successive home losses from the start of a season, set in the old Fourth Division back in 1970-71.

Jay Rodriguez’s 47th-minute penalty looked as if it would end the morale-sapping home run and lift them off the bottom of the Premier League.

But Vincent Kompany’s team lost their defensive concentration in the final minutes and West Ham, who had been second best for much of the game, made them pay.

They equalised when Divin Mubama pressurised Dara O’Shea into turning Mohammed Kudus’ low cross into his own net.

Then, in the first minute of added time, Tomas Soucek volleyed home another Kudus cross at the far post to steal the three points – a week after the Czech international had scored a late winner against Nottingham Forest.

It was a cruel result for the Clarets who had been the better side for much of the game and were on the brink of what could have been a confidence-boosting result.

Kompany tried to remain positive afterwards: “That’s the toughest one to take so far. It’s what makes the game so beautiful but also so cruel. It was tough because it was an outstanding performance on and off the ball for 86 minutes.

“But it’s a good template to go forward. We’ve just got to pick ourselves up and go again.”

His West Ham counterpart David Moyes admitted his team got lucky: “I certainly didn’t see that coming at half-time. Going in 0-0 was as good as it gets after the way we had played.

“But we improved in the second half and the climax to the game underlines a lot of the things we are about – resilience and desire. We didn’t play well but we got the three points and that is so important.”

Burnley had dominated the first period. Luca Koleosho had their best chance when his shot was pushed around the post by Alphonse Areola. Zeki Amdouni should have done better with a header that he sent wide.

Koloesho had penalty appeals rejected by referee Sam Barrott – backed by Var – when he appeared to be felled by Vladimir Coufal just before the break.

But the pacy winger’s frustration was eased two minutes after the break when he was tripped by Kudus and this time Barrott pointed straight to the spot – again backed by Var after a review.

Long-serving Rodriguez, who has been recalled following Lyle Foster’s mental health issues, sent his spot-kick straight down the middle, as Areola dived to his left, to notch his first goal.

Burnley fought hard to preserve their lead but paid for not adding a second goal and killing the game off. Amdouni went closest when he had a shot pushed away by Areola.

West Ham, without the injured Jarrod Bowen and Michail Antonio, had produced zero attacking threat in the first half but they stepped up the urgency in the second.

The Clarets still looked like they would hold out until they switched off in the final moments. A point would have at least given them something, as well as ending the depressing run of home losses, but Soucek – who was also on target in midweek for his country – had other ideas with his sweet finish in added time, his seventh for his club this season.

Burnley have now lost 11 of their first 13 games – no team has stayed up after such a bad start – and they simply have to beat fellow strugglers Sheffield United at home next week to have any chance of survival.

