Burnley-Crystal Palace Preview

Crystal Palace's stellar run of form within the Premier League has come to an end.

Now, the Eagles aim to get another streak going when they host Burnley on Monday night at Selhurst Park.

Palace's four-game Premier League winning streak - spanning before and after the coronavirus pandemic lockdown - ended on Wednesday with a 4-0 road loss to recently-crowned top-flight champions Liverpool. The defeat was the Eagles first in the league since Feb. 8, and also marked the first time in five matches that they conceded a goal.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

"We need to try not to let (that match) affect us too much," veteran defender Gary Cahill told Crystal Palace's official website. "We're in good form. This was a slip-up. But, we need to pick up our focus for Monday night.

"We make no excuses. It wasn't good enough on our behalf and (Liverpool) were very, very good… We have to take it; it's difficult to take… But we have to move on and be ready (for Burnley)."

Sitting 10th in the table, Palace will not only aim to rebound, but also complete the season double over Burnley. On Nov. 30 at Turf Moor, Wilfried Zaha and Jeffrey Schlupp each scored as the Eagles posted a 2-0 victory over Burnley in the reverse fixture.

Arguably the team's top performer when healthy, Zaha (three league goals) could be fit to feature against Clarets.

That could make matters even tougher for Burnley (12-6-13), who will have some momentum following a 1-0 victory over Watford on Thursday. Following disastrous overall day during a 5-0 loss to Manchester City out of the lockdown, Jay Rodriguez's goal in the 73rd minute against the Hornets was all the Clarets needed to get on track.

"It's very rare it's smooth sailing all the way through (the season), and this certainly hasn't been," manager Sean Dyche, whose club is 11th in the Premier League table and tied on points with Palace, told Burnley's official website.

Story continues

"But, we're at 42 points with seven games to go. If we had a few more players back, I think we'd be in very good shape."

Dyche could very well be right. Offensive stars Chris Wood (11 league goals) and Ashley Barnes (six goals) reportedly still remain unfit to feature for Monday night. Meanwhile, Rodriguez could also be out after picking up a knock against Watford.

Palace's Jordan Ayew's run of goals in three consecutive league matches ended versus Liverpool. Ayew has never scored in four career Premier League matches against Burnley.