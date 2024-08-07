🚨 Burnley complete signing of Saint-Étienne goalkeeper
Burnley have confirmed the signing of Saint-Étienne goalkeeper Etienne Green.
The 24-year-old penned a three-year contract after making the move to Turf Moor on an undisclosed fee.
Green made 37 appearances for Les Verts in all competitions after graduating from their youth ranks in 2021.
He also featured as they sealed a return to Ligue 1 at the end of last season.
“It feels great to be here. I can’t wait to meet the team and get training and playing with them,” said Green.
“I have always wanted to play for an English club, so to be here at a club like Burnley with its rich history is amazing.
“I’m excited and it really is a dream come true.”
Green becomes the Clarets’ eighth new arrival of the summer.